SPRINGERVILLE – The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNFs) Supervisor’s Office and all Ranger District offices will close for the following Federal Holidays:
Thursday, December 24th Christmas Eve & Friday, December 25th Christmas Day
Normal business hours will resume Monday, December 28th.
Friday, January 1st New Year’s Day
Normal business hours will resume Monday, January 4th.
Christmas tree cutting permits are still on sale through Recreation.gov. Sales have been extended through Dec. 31, 2020, to accommodate military personal and separated families who may celebrate Christmas after the 25th due to logistics. For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/home/?cid=FSEPRD850559.
Both Christmas tree permits and fuelwood permits purchased during the 2020 calendar year expire on Dec. 31.
If you plan to visit the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests over the holidays, Know Before You Go. Check the weather for the specific part of the forest you will be visiting. Remember to practice good campfire safety and respect your public lands by packing out your trash.
Please follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and comply with state public health orders to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
For questions, please contact the Apache-Sitgreaves NF’s Supervisor’s Office at 928-333-6280 or visit the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.
