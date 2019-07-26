There’s nothing else to add to the title because we all know what it means. They are the scourge of the garden that says, “infestation.” At least they’re easy to see, easy to find, and easy to capture or spray with a non-toxic insecticide (always) or a strong shot of water. But if there is indeed a true infestation when the leaves, stems, plants are encrusted with these soft-bodied, pear-shaped insects, it is time to prune the plant and destroy these suckers, also known, as “plant lice,” by putting the cuttings in a plastic bag and throwing it into the trash, not the compost. Definitely not the compost.
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, there are more than 4,000 species of aphids, 250 of which invade crops and ornamental plants. Aphids spread so rapidly because they reproduce asexually, known as “parthenogenesis,” which means they don’t need a mate to produce live nymphs. A nymph aphid becomes an adult in 8 days and can produce 12 offspring in a day. Think about the exponential population growth as hundreds become thousands within a short amount of time. They can adapt and produce males and females if there’s a drastic change in temperature or environment. Aphids gravitate to every edible plant except garlic, mint and catnip. Flowers and many ornamental plants are also susceptible to aphid invasions.
Basic life cycle
• Eggs hatch in the spring and summer on a host plant. The larvae are wingless females that devour the host plant, usually seedlings or young plants.
• The females mature quickly within 8 days and produce more wingless females through parthenogenesis. This process can continue in warm climates without a break.
• If the population gets too crowded, some females develop wings and migrate to another host plant or those without wings can be carried to another host plant by the wind.
• When fall arrives and temperatures drop, some of the female aphids become males and are able to reproduce sexually. Really!
• The female lays eggs on leaves of trees and perennials with a hard, protective shell for the winter and the cycle begins again when spring arrives.
Symbiosis with ants
• Aphids are equipped with a proboscis that pierces the plant in order to feed on the sap. As the aphid feeds, it produces a sweet, clear honeydew through two tube-like structures in the back called, “cornicles”.
• The honeydew attracts ants.
• The ants become the aphids’ overseers by protecting them from predators and parasites as they feed on the honeydew. Ants have been known to destroy the eggs of ladybugs, the aphid’s formidable enemy.
• Ants farm the aphids by milking the honeydew through stroking the bodies with their antennae, thus stimulating the aphids to release the sweets.
• Some aphid species rely on the caretaker ants to milk them…lazy aphids.
• As mentioned before, when the population becomes too dense, the aphids will develop wings in order to fly to another host plant; but it has been documented that ants will tear off their wings before they become airborne. There’s no escape from their quasi benefactors.
• Unfortunately, the enslaved aphids can become a winter meal for theants, proof positive there’s no such thing as a free lunch or in this case, a free massage from an ant.
Produce sales Saturdays from 9-11 a.m.
We are currently selling kale, lettuces, onions, garlic, radishes and cut flowers. Heirloom tomatoes are not quite ready.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. If you are interested in joining, go to www.wmcgarden.org or email Mary Alice Vertz at vertzranchllc@gmail.com
For article information, contact Vicki Matsumonji at vickim.wmcg@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.