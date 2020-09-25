Applications now being accepted for 2021 spring hunts 

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for permit-tags issued through the draw process for 2021 spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear hunts, and raptor capture.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2021 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet.
The booklet is posted online at www.azgfd.gov/hunting/draw. Printed booklets soon will be available at license dealers statewide.
The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (Oct. 13).
A tip: Know your Department ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a Department ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online; or call AZGFD at (602) 942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points.
Information is available at: www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.
