PHOENIX — There’s not a better time than right now to apply for 2020 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw/. All applications must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, June 9.
As a reminder, applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply online for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the online application period (June 9). Licenses are available online and at license dealers statewide.
For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 26 of the “2020-21 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet. Printed booklets are available at license dealers statewide.
A tip: Know your Department ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a Department ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online; or call AZGFD at (602) 942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
AZGFD encourages applicants to consider adding “PointGuard” when applying online for a hunt permit-tag. PointGuard ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated.
Applicants must sign up for a free AZGFD portal account to purchase PointGuard (visit https://accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register). PointGuard is $5 per species, per applicant, purchased at the time of completing the application or through June 25, which also is the deadline to update credit card or debit card information. For more information about PointGuard, visit https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/pointguard.
