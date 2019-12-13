It’s December already and I can’t believe how fast the year has gone. The days are shorter as Persephone Days slides into the gardener’s life. Persephone Days are the days in the winter when we have less than 10 hours of sun for a month from Dec. 6 to Jan. 6, no sun no growth.
According to Greek mythology, the young Goddess of Fertility, Persephone was kidnapped by Hades (God of the Underworld, aka Hell) to be his wife and queen. Her grieving mother, Demeter (Goddess of Corn and Agriculture) searched the Earth aimlessly for her daughter and let the fields wither and die in cold and darkness as famine set in. Persephone’s father, Zeus (King of the Gods) made a deal with Hades to let Persephone spend two-thirds of the year (spring/summer) with her mother and spend one third of the year (fall/winter) with Hades to reign as Queen of the Underworld, thus the four seasons as we know them were born.
This is the perfect time to organize everything for gardening: order seed catalogs, organize seed packets, clean and sharpen tools and start planning what you’ll grow next season. Persephone Days for WMCG, dovetails into our current schedule of developing a curriculum for teaching basic gardening classes through partnerships with Show Low Public Library and Northland Pioneer College.
We are offering a four-part series through both organizations and we’re excited how the classes compliment the student’s learning experience. Members of WMCG will teach all the classes. Class size is limited to 15 students.
• Show Low Public Library classes convene Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. starting Jan. 16, 2020. Classes are free.
• NPC classes are more comprehensive Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting Feb. 1. The three-hour workshop/class covers lecture and hands on activities at the garden and high tunnel. Lectures may occur at NPC White Mountain Campus or the garden (weather permitting, actual location will be determined at a later date.) Non-credit education classes are $15 each or the 4 classes as a package for $50.
The class schedules are designed to accommodate people who work. The one-hour evening class will bridge to the three-hour Saturday daytime class at the garden. (All participants are required to sign a release.)
Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. (Jan. 16, Feb. 19, March 18, and April 13) and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Feb. 1, March 7, April 4 and May 2) at White Mountain Community Garden, 520 N. 9th Pl. in Show Low.
• Class 1 – Soil, soil test demos, slide presentation, discussion.
WMCG: test soil (bring a soil sample from home to test), build a Lasagna Bed, cover cropping, till vs no till, micro-organisms and fungi = mychorrhizae, and more.
• Class 2 – Planning your garden, site selection, microclimates at home.
WMCG: Planning, in ground vs raised bed vs containers, draw a plan, alternative money saving methods of planting, and more.
• Class 3 – Plants from seeds to garden, seed selection, companion planting.
WMCG: setting up seed starts at home, building soil for starts, plant seeds and much more.
• Class 4 – Companion planting and maintenance, plant harmony or plant disunity.
WMCG: plant starts at the garden, weed and pest identification and management, companion planting site selection, integrated pest control, and much more.
For class information and registration (required), call Show Low Public Library at 928-532-4070. Northland Pioneer College (www.NPC.EDU/NONCREDIT-CLASSES)
