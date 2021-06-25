Mogollon Rim
Bear Canyon Lake
Rating: Good
The lack of winter and spring snowfall has resulted in low water levels and water temperatures will be warmer than average. These warmer water temperatures will cause the surface temperatures to be higher than normal earlier in the year, so anglers will have to fish deeper during the middle of the day than they are used to. Trout and Arctic Grayling may feed near the surface in the very early morning and just before nightfall. Bear Canyon Lake is steep, as well as deep. There is little shallow water, except at the upper end of the lake. Fish using small spinners and lures. Bait anglers should try fishing with a worm and bobber. Fly anglers using a float tube can find solitude at Bear Canyon Lake, especially on weekdays. However, fly-fishing from shore or wading is difficult because the tree line comes right to the water’s edge, and the water gets deep close to shore. The lake is stocked once a month from April to September with Rainbow Trout. Green sunfish were illegally introduced to Bear Canyon Lake and there are no limits on them. Kids can try a small hook with a worm under a bobber during the warmer parts of the day to catch sunfish when the trout aren’t biting.
Black Canyon Lake
Rating: Fair
Black Canyon Lake’s water level is low due to lack of winter and spring snowfall. Due to low water, water quality of Black Canyon Lake may affect fishing later in the summer. The lake has been stocked with Rainbow Trout and will get stocked a couple more times through the summer. Fish using small gold lures or dry flies in early summer, then switch to fishing bait near the bottom as water temperatures increase in mid to late summer.
Black Canyon Lake is 78 surface acres, with a maximum depth of 60 feet and an average depth of 35 feet. Catchable sized Rainbow Trout are stocked in the spring and early summer. The lake also currently contains illegally introduced Green Sunfish and Largemouth Bass; anglers are encouraged to catch and remove these species to help control their populations. There is no limit for bass and sunfish here. Both boat ramps are fully accessible while the lake is full.
CC Cragin (Blueridge)
No current report
Chevelon Canyon
Rating: Good
Even with the lack of winter storms in winter 2020 – 2021 Chevelon Canyon Lake filled completely this year, which should make launching a small boat or float tube relatively easy again. However, it is difficult getting down to the lake. Only OHVs 50 inches wide or less (those that fit through the metal gate) are allowed on the road down to the dam, otherwise it’s a hike-in lake. Fishing for both stocked Rainbow Trout and wild Brown Trout should be relatively good this year.
The deep canyon and well-forested edges make this lake a cool respite during the summer. Some lures to try are Kastmasters, Panther Martin spinners and Rapalas for stocked Rainbows and wild Brown Trout. Fly-fishermen should try wooly buggers or wooly worms in black or brown colors, crayfish-colored patterns, and brown or black Simi Seal leeches, peacock ladies or other large streamers. Chevelon Canyon Lake has special regulations with a two trout daily bag limit and artificial fly and lure gear restrictions.
Clear Creek Reservoir
No current report
Knoll Lake
No current report
Willow Springs Lake
Rating: Hot
Lake levels are extremely low this year due to lack of winter and spring snowfall, but fishing should still continue to be good. Willow Springs is stocked with catchable Rainbow Trout weekly throughout the summer, with Tiger Trout stocked in May and July. Willow Spring Lake will receive both super catchable fish from the Department’s Canyon Creek Hatchery regularly and additional super catchable fish will be purchased that will be stocked periodically throughout the summer that should provide an even better angler experience. Try Kastmasters, small Rapalas or Panther Martins for trout in early summer while water temperatures are still cool. Shore anglers fishing for trout can try nightcrawlers or PowerBait. As summer wears on, water temperatures increase, driving trout deeper towards cooler water. However, the lake stratifies by late June, with only the top 18 feet of water having enough dissolved oxygen for trout. The trout tend to suspend at the 16-18 foot depth in July-August, which is where lures and bait should be presented at that time. Green Sunfish, Largemouth Bass, and Smallmouth Bass were illegally introduced to this lake and there are no limits on them. Kids can try a small hook with a worm under a bobber during the warmer parts of the day to catch sunfish when the trout aren’t biting.
Woods Canyon Lake
Rating: Hot
Lake levels low this year due to lack of winter and spring snowfall, but fishing should still continue to be good. Woods Canyon Lake is stocked with catchable Rainbow Trout weekly throughout the summer, with Tiger Trout stocked in May and July. Woods Canyon Lake will receive both super catchable fish from the Department’s Canyon Creek Hatchery regularly and additional super catchable fish will be purchased that will be stocked periodically throughout the summer that should provide an even better angler experience. Try Kastmasters, small Rapalas, Panther Martins, or flies for trout in early summer while water temperatures are still cool. Shore anglers fishing for trout can try nightcrawlers or PowerBait. As summer wears on, water temperatures increase, driving trout deeper towards cooler water. However, the lake stratifies by late June, with only the top 18 feet of water having enough dissolved oxygen for trout. The trout tend to suspend at the 16-18 foot depth in July-August, which is where lures and bait should be presented at that time. Green sunfish were illegally introduced to Woods Canyon Lake and there are no limits on them. Kids can try a small hook with a worm under a bobber during the warmer parts of the day to catch sunfish when the trout aren’t biting.
White Mountains
Becker Lake
Rating: Hot
Becker Lake can only be fished with artificial flies and lures with a single-point barbless hook, catch and release for trout only, to maintain big trout in this Blue Ribbon fishery. Big Rainbow and Tiger Trout lurk along the weed beds on the south end, but can be found in the middle of the lake by boat and float tube as well. The trout are mostly found near the bottom in cooler water during the summer months. Fly fishing at this time consists mostly of fishing small midges 12-15 feet below an indicator, but there is an occasional hatch in the evenings that trigger a surface bite. Also look for flying ants on the water in the evenings during monsoon season. Very early mornings are also good. The trout are tight lipped in the heat of the middle of the day. Trout caught during the summer should be released as soon as possible, preferably without taking them out of the water, so they can get back down to the cool water at the bottom where they will have a better chance of recovering than in the warm surface water. There is limited opportunity for shore fishing and wading because of drop offs and vegetation, but there is a floating fishing pier that is handicapped accessible. Spin fishermen can try Z-rays, small Kastmasters or Panther Martins with the treble replaced with a single barbless hook. Rainbow Trout and Tiger Trout are stocked once in the spring and they grow up to 20 inches consistently.
Big Lake
Rating: Hot
Because of its size, water quality, productivity and visitor amenities, Big Lake is considered the White Mountain’s best fishing lake. Be aware that due to low water levels, launching a boat may become very difficult later in the summer. The lake is stocked with fingerling and subcatchable Rainbow Trout, Cutthroat Trout, and Brook Trout in the spring and fall, and they grow to catchable and sometimes trophy sizes on the natural productivity of the lake. Fishing is excellent in early summer, then slows in July and August as water temperatures increase. Big Lake rarely stratifies, so the trout are able to go deep to cold water in July and August. Trolling spinners, flies, or small crankbaits works well in early summer and is moderately successful in mid to late summer. Bait and shore fishermen can try anything from worms to PowerBait. To attract Cutthroat, use lures that resemble crayfish or their movement. Brook Trout will hit flies, but also try nightcrawlers on the bottom.
Greer Lakes (Bunch, Tunnel, River)
Rating: Good
Due to lack of winter and spring snowfall, only Tunnel Reservoir filled this year completely so water levels are likely going to be lower earlier in the year than normal, but fishing should be good early in the summer. All three lakes are stocked with catchable size Rainbow Trout in April through June while the water levels are good. Wild Brown Trout are also found in each lake, with the biggest browns found in River Reservoir. AZGFD tagged Brown Trout in River Reservoir and anglers are encouraged to report catching and/or harvesting Brown Trout to help assess population levels. Cast spinners and small spoons such as Panther Martins, small Kastmasters and Z-rays in early summer. Fly-fishing with Prince Nymphs, Hare’s Ear nymphs and Peacock Ladies works well by float tube or boat. You could also try fishing off the bottom with nightcrawlers or PowerBait. As water levels get low and boat launching is difficult or non-existent, bait fishing is most productive.
Carnero Lake
Rating: Poor
Carnero Lake is extremely low this year due to lack of winter and spring snowfall. Due to low water levels, Carnero Lake was not stocked in spring 2021. Fishing is possible in early summer, but it is likely that poor water quality will cause a fish kill later in the summer.
Shoreline fishing is difficult and the best way to fish this lake is from a small boat, canoe or pontoon. There is no traditional boat ramp and anglers have to slog through some mud and weeds to reach open water. Fly fish for Rainbow Trout and Tiger Trout with wooly buggers, prince nymphs or light-colored nymphs in open areas. The water is deepest near the islands on the north end of the lake. Restrictions include fishing with artificial flies and lures only and a 2 fish daily bag limit.
