PHOENIX — Winners of the 15th annual Arizona Big Game Super Raffle were announced Wednesday night, July 22, at Arizona Game and Fish Department headquarters in Phoenix.
The prizes included a total of 10 Special Big Game Tags, one for each of the state’s big game species — bighorn sheep, elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, bison, turkey, bear, javelina and mountain lion. The permit-tags were awarded by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.
Raffle tickets ranged from $5 to $25, depending on the species. A New Mexico elk hunt, an “Alaska Dream Hunt,” and Swarovski optics package also were raffled.
In the 15-year history of the raffle, more than $8.4 million has been raised for wildlife and wildlife management in Arizona. This year’s event generated $864,415, crushing the previous record of $692,500 set in 2018.
The 2020 winners are as follows:
• Bighorn sheep: Joshua Ankert, Mesa, Ariz.
• Black bear: Nathan Rodriguez, Haughton, La.
• Bison: Timothy Anderson, Tucson, Ariz.
• Elk: Paul Herrick, Green Valley, Ariz.
• Javelina: Gerald Ramaklus, Phoenix, Ariz.
• Mountain lion: Matt Parmeter, Las Cruces, N.M.
• Mule deer: Terry Schupp, Tempe, Ariz.
• Pronghorn: Bradley Hoffman, Lake Elsinore, Calif.
• Turkey: Richard Messinger, Yuma, Ariz.
• White-tailed deer: Darren Choate, Mesa, Ariz.
• New Mexico elk hunt: Alan Burch, Shreveport, La.
• Alaska Dream Hunt: Daniel Potter, Buena Vista, Colo.
• Swarovski optics package: Steve Lewellen, Queen Creek, Ariz.
The raffle is conducted by a nonprofit entity to raise money for wildlife conservation efforts. A volunteer board of directors, comprised of representatives from sponsoring organizations, oversees the operation of the raffle.
Every dollar raised for each species through the raffle is returned to the department and managed by the Arizona Habitat Partnership Committee (AHPC) for that particular species.
With input from local habitat partners across the state and sponsoring organizations involved in the fundraising, project priorities are determined that will provide the most benefit to each species.
For more information, visit http://arizonabiggamesuperraffle.com.
