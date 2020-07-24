ARIZONA — Congress this week will likely vote on a bill that would provide nearly $1 billion annually to maintain national parks and buy additional land to protect wildlife, scenery and natural resources.
However, the two Congressman representing northern Arizona so far appear lined up on different sides of the debate.
The Great American Outdoors Act passed the U.S. Senate with an 73-25, bipartisan majority. The measure would automatically set aside as much as $1.9 billion annually from oil and gas leases to protect natural resources and maintain national parks. The bill would allow require the federal government to spend at least half of the money to work on a $20 billion backlog in deferred maintenance in places like the Grand Canyon. The bill would also allow the federal government to spend a portion of the money for additional land.
President Trump has promised to sign the measure if it makes it to his desk, even though recent budgets have slashed the money earmarked for maintenance of national parks and other federal lands.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran is one of the co-sponsors the House version of the Senate bill, which drew the support of both Arizona Senators.
But Rep. Paul Gosar has been leading the charge to amend the bill, which would send the bill back to the Senate and potentially unravel the rare, bipartisan agreement on a conservation measure.
The bill as it now stands would earmark half of the money from oil and gas leases to a Restoration Fund. Of that, 70 percent would go to the U.S. Park Service, 15 percent to the U.S. Forest Service, 5 percent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 5 percent to the Bureau of Land Management and 5 percent to the Bureau of Indian Education. The bill would cap spending at $1.9 billion annually.
The bill would also make the Land and Water Conservation Fund a mandatory spending fund at $900 million annually, with 40 percent of the money earmarked for state and local governments for parks and other conservation projects.
Among other amendments, Gosar wants to bar any fresh federal land purchases in counties where the federal government already owns more than 50 percent of the land – which would include Gila, Apache and Navajo counties. The federal government could only add land to its holdings in such counties if it sells an equal amount of land it already holds in that same county.
Rep. Gosar and other opponents have lined up a host of amendments, intended to unravel the momentum towards passage of what conservation groups have called an “historic” opportunity to shore up crumbling national parks infrastructure and bolster outdoor recreation.
The cattle industry, the National Counties Association and other groups have lined up against the expansion of federal lands.
In a release Rep. Gosar – who represents all of Rim Country – said, “I am categorically opposed to permanent funding and reauthorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. This would take the program completely outside of congressional oversight and commit $900 million a year to be used for reckless land buying. The communities I represent in Arizona are tired of Congress giving up its responsibilities, piling up trillions in debt for future generations and allowing the federal government to mismanage their land.”
On the other hand, Rep. O’Halleran – who represents the White Mountains as well as the Navajo and Apache reservations – said, “These parks, monuments and historic sites bring in billions for our state and local economies each year. Maintenance of public lands plays a critical role in the health of our wildlife, the preservation of Native American cultural sites, the mitigation of deadly wildfires and the strength of our economy. I’m proud to join my colleagues on this bill to permanently fund the LWCF and preserve our public lands for generations to come.”
Polls suggest that perhaps 75 percent of voters support increased funding for parks and national monuments, which studies show face as much as $20 billion in deferred maintenance costs, including $12 billion in the National Park Service. The Grand Canyon alone has $300 million in unfunded projects.
However, critics of the conservation fund like Gosar say it makes no sense for the federal government to buy additional wild lands when it can’t maintain its existing holdings.
A coalition of ranching groups made the same point in coming out against the permanent, automatic extension of the fund, which Congress has fully funded only twice in the past several decades.
“If passed, the act sentences hundreds of millions of acres of American land and water to a poorly managed future. We do not believe that acquisition on this scale would be anything but an utter failure by Congress to perform its oversight role,” the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council said in a press release.
The National Association of Counties also wrote Gosar supporting the amendment requiring an acre-for-acre tradeoff whenever the federal government buys more land.
“Federal land ownership can create burdens for local governments, including reduced property tax revenue from a decreased share of private land that in some cases are over 90 percent federally owned, which reduces their economic development potential and tax bases.”
On the other hand, a coalition of business groups in Arizona has formed to push for passage of the act to boost the economy through outdoor recreation.
The outdoor recreation industry contributes $21.2 billion in annual consumer spending in Arizona, supporting 201,000 jobs and $5.7 billion in wages and salaries, according to a release put out by Arizona Outdoors Business Coalition.
“Arizona is the envy of the West, having world-class outdoor recreation opportunities. The reality is that our state depends heavily on outdoor recreation tourism and if we don’t stand up to protect this important economic asset, we could stand to lose access to these places from threats such as development, mining and underfunding,” said Scott Garlid, executive director of the Arizona Wildlife Federation.
“We can’t have an outdoor recreation industry without protected federal public lands and that’s the bottom line,” said Ash Patel, CEO of Southwest Hospitality Management.”
