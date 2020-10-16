The Region 1 Chapter of The Arizona Mule Deer Organization will hold its Third Annual Banquet on Saturday evening, Oct. 17, at the Show Low Elks Lodge No. 2090. All recommended safety precautions will be in place as some COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect.
AMDO conducts projects throughout Arizona to improve water holes and other habitat for mule deer and other wildlife. All funds raised at the banquet remain 100% in Arizona!
Hunts, a fishing trip, firearms, jewelry, fine art and much more will be available through auctions and fun games throughout the evening. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will follow at 6:30.
“These banquets are the primary fundraiser in Arizona as we operate entirely in the state and all our funds stay here,” said AMDO spokesman Jim Warren. “We rehab waterholes, assist in Arizona Game & Fish projects and much more.”
One exciting event at the banquet will be the auctioning of a mentored two-day spring turkey hunt for a young hunter provided by the Pinetop office of the Arizona Game & Fish Department.
Tickets may be ordered by calling (800) 421-0744 or emailing:
Corporate and reserved tables are also available. Space is necessarily limited due to spacing requirements this year, so purchase your tickets early.
For further information, contact Jim Warren at (520) 237-5824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.