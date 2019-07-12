PHOENIX – Arizona State Parks and Trails is announcing grant funding opportunities from the State Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Fund for motorized trail projects. Applications must be submitted by September 1, 2019 at 5 p.m.
Eligible projects for the grant funding include developing off-highway vehicle recreation facilities and infrastructure; establishing and designating motorized trails and routes; law enforcement; or trail development and trail maintenance for the use of off-road motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, four-wheel drive vehicles, or other off-road motorized vehicles. Non-profits and governmental entities including cities, towns, counties, tribal governments, state and federal agencies are eligible to apply. Organizations and clubs may enter into a cooperative agreement with an eligible applicant to apply.
All applicants must first contact Mickey Rogers, Chief of Grants and Trails at Arizona State Parks and Trails, before starting an application.
A grant workshop will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Arizona State Parks office at 23751 N. 23rdAvenue, Suite 190, Phoenix. To participate in the workshop, email mrogers@azstateparks.gov or call 602.542.7124. Webinar access will be available.
Eligible and ineligible activities related to off-highway vehicle motorized trail projects, cultural clearance requirements ,and submitting an application using the on-line system will be covered at the workshop July 18.
