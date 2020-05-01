Arizona State Parks and Trails is open for responsible outdoor recreation.
Arizona State Parks and Trails is monitoring the situation around COVID-19 and the impact of coronavirus for our state parks. We are taking the recommended precautions presented by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to provide a safe experience for our visitors as they responsibly enjoy campsites, cabins and hiking trails throughout Arizona’s state parks. Arizona’s state parks are included in the list of essential services provided by Governor Ducey.
On April 15, Arizona State Parks and Trails recreation parks, campgrounds and trails opened. Historic parks, visitor centers and gift shops are closed. The Discovery Center at Kartchner Caverns State Park is closed.
All events have been cancelled through May 8. Parking may be limited and there may be temporary closures to limit the number of people on the trails.
We are taking the necessary precautions for our visitors, volunteers and staff as recommended by the CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services. We ask that our visitors help us follow these guidelines by not gathering in groups, maintaining social distance of six feet, using a different park or trail if it’s crowded, using hand sanitizer, and packing out all trash. We will continue to provide open spaces, hiking trails, campgrounds, and outdoor destinations for people to enjoy as long as we are able.
Closed Facilities
• Alamo Lake State Park - restrooms, showers, tent and cabin camping
• Colorado River State Historic Park
• Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area - restrooms and tent camping
• Fort Verde State Historic Park
• Jerome State Historic Park
• Kartchner Caverns Discovery Center (park is open)
• McFarland State Historic Park
• Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
• Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park
• Tubac Presidio State Historic Park
• Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park
Day-use Visitors
At this time, all recreational state parks and trails are open to the public. Historic parks, contact stations/visitor centers and gift shops are closed. Spend time in the great outdoors and fresh air by exploring hiking trails, but please do so responsibly. We will be metering the number of people entering the park to help maintain social distancing guidelines. Expect temporary closures at busy parks and reduced parking spaces. Restrooms may be closed.
Campgrounds and Cabins
Campgrounds and cabins are open. Rangers will make contact outside when you arrive. We are following Arizona Department of Health and CDC guidelines for all cleaning procedures at campsites, cabins, restrooms and public spaces. RV campers may be asked to use RV facilities.
Park Events and Family Campout
At this time, we have cancelled all park-sponsored events and Family Campouts through May 8, 2020. If you have questions about a specific event, please contact that park directly.
What is Arizona State Parks and Trails doing?
Our park staff continues to follow guidelines provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the CDC. Actions and guidelines include:
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Using alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Encouraging social distancing and metering day-use visitors to parks.
• Reducing parking at trailheads and parks.
• Closing group ramadas and group use areas.
• Cancelling all events and gatherings.
• Closing park buildings, including gift shops and visitor centers.
• Avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).
• Staying home when sick.
• Covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, including public areas, restrooms and other commonly used surfaces.
What can you do to help?
For RV travelers:
• Clean surfaces inside your RV daily, including steering wheel, doorknobs, light switches, handles, and dash controls.
• Wash, don’t shake, dirty laundry.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Bring your own cleaning supplies.
• Prepare to use your own restroom and shower for the duration of your stay.
For hikers:
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Wash your hands before you go and carry hand sanitizer.
• Maintain a six-foot distance from other people while on the trail. If the trail is too crowded, try a different location.
• Bring your own water and don’t share water bottles.
• Prepare for restrooms to be closed and parking to be limited.
• Follow all signage and directions from rangers at the park.
• Pack out your own trash to protect park employees and other hikers.
• Stay safe, stay close to home, and stay healthy.
• Don’t take risks while hiking. Stay on the trails, don’t underestimate a trail’s difficulty, and don’t attempt something over your skill level. #PlanNowHikeLater. Emergency responders may be limited.
