My next door neighbor expressed concern when she learned that I placed Assassin Bug eggs in my garden for pest control rather than spraying with Neem oil or soapy water. She said that Assassin Bugs are Kissing Bugs that bite humans and spread a fatal disease called, Chagas disease.
Egad! What kind of terror have I brought to my neighborhood? She wondered if once the Assassins blaze through my garden eating all the garden pests, will they turn their big beady eyes to larger prey like our dogs and eventually…us?
I immediately called ARBICO, the supplier of my Assassins and was assured that the insects were not Kissing Bugs and not aggressive toward humans. The bugs I purchased are a different genus and species--Zelus renardii — they only bite when provoked. When they bite, it is painful.
After researching on the internet, I found almost all the articles lumped Kissing Bugs into the Reduviidae family but did not distinguish beyond that. Therefore, the reader only knows that Assassin Bugs are Kissing Bugs. No wonder my neighbor was concerned. Further research took me to University and state extension office websites where entomologists defined the differentiation of Assassin Bugs further classified by genus and species.
Basic Entomology Classification:
Kingdom: Animal
Phylum: Arthropods
Class: Insects
Order: Hemiptera (True Bugs, Cicadas, Hoppers, Aphids and Allies)
Family: Reduviidae
Genus: Zelus (Leafhopper) and Triatoma (Kissing Bug)
Species: renardii (Leafhopper) and protracta (Kissing Bug)
Here are the differences between Zelus renardii and Triatoma protracta:
• Zelus renardii are stealthy predators and have a long, needle-like beak to inject a paralyzing venom into its prey which liquifies the insides. The beak also acts as a straw to suck out the fluids. The toxin is harmless to humans, but a bite will have a welt similar to a mosquito bite or bee sting that may swell depending on the human’s allergic reaction. The Assassin also has a sticky substance on its front legs to catch and hold prey while paralyzing with their liquifying venom.
• Triatoma protracta (Kissing Bug) are nocturnal stealthy predators that look for vertebrates to feed on their blood usually on the face around the mouth when the subjects are sleeping. Kissing Bugs are also referred to as Vampire Bugs and found in the southern and western United States, Mexico and parts of Central and South America. (My neighbors moved here from Tucson where Kissing Bug incidents had been reported.)
• The Kissing Bug is attracted to the carbon dioxide that humans exhale. It has a needle-like sharp beak for extracting blood and as it pierces the skin, it injects a saliva anesthetic into the host’s skin, making the bite painless. Hosts wake up to find bite welts usually around the mouth and eyes and other highly exposed places. Allergic reactions to the bites vary from person to person.
• The Kissing Bug is known to spread Chagas disease by the parasite, Trypanosoma cruzi that lives in the bug’s digestive system. After it feasts on the host, it defecates allowing the parasite to enter the host’s blood stream through the tiny openings in the skin.
• Symptoms of Chagas disease are swelling at the injection site, fever, fatigue, rash, body aches, nausea, diarrhea. Left unchecked, it can lead to cardiac issues and intestinal problems. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the risk for contracting Chagas disease is low in the United States but it is wise to contact a medical professional if a Kissing Bug bite is suspected.
Phew! Zelus renardiis are only lethal to garden pests and not humans. Good! Because the eggs have hatched. (To be continued.)
