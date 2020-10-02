Interest in home gardening has skyrocketed, prompting many people to try home canning for the first time. Due to increased demand, canning equipment is difficult to find and Extension centers are being bombarded with requests for alternative canning methods. Please do not attempt to use the following methods.
• Reusing canning lids (flats). Used lids greatly increase the risk of failed jar seals. Generally, used canning lids are warped, so they will not fit the canning jar rims correctly. Therefore, the lid’s compromised sealing compound may not seal properly.
• Open-kettle canning (or the inversion method). The food is prepared, heated, packed into hot jars and sealed without heat processing then the jar is turned upside down to cool. While the jar may seal, the food may have been exposed to airborne bacteria just before sealing.
Once jars are filled, the contents start cooling, so airborne bacteria contacting the cooling surfaces will still be viable. A variation of this involves setting filled jars outside in the sun for days. Both of these methods give insufficient heat to destroy bacteria that could lead to spoilage or foodborne illness.
• Microwave canning. Microwave ovens are for meal preparation, not home canning. A microwave oven heats food unevenly and likely will not get all of a jar’s contents hot enough for the length of time required for safe canning. Jars may explode as they are heated or when removed from the oven. Metal lids and rings may cause electrical sparks.
• Oven canning. Oven canning can be very dangerous. The oven canning method involves placing jars in a hot oven for a long period, though product temperatures never exceed the boiling point because of the dry heat. It is unsafe for both high acid and low-acid products — including meats and most vegetables — which require temperatures of 212 degree F and above for safe canning.
Heat transfer through jars is much slower with oven dry heat than in a water bath or a pressurized steam canner. This greatly increases the risk of spoilage, or worse, survival of Clostridium botulinum spores, the source of deadly botulism poisoning. Canning jar glass is not designed to withstand an oven’s intense dry heat, and the glass may shatter.
• Dishwasher canning. Processing jars of food in the dishwasher is dangerous because its water temperature is too low to kill harmful microorganisms. Your food will be under processed and unsafe to eat.
• Reusing mayonnaise or other food glass jars. Repurposed commercial food jars may well break, especially if they are used in a pressure canner. The standard two-piece canning lid and ring also may not fit jar mouths safely.
• Paraffin wax on sweet spreads. Paraffin wax may allow mold to grow, or may catch fire if overheated during preparation. All sweet spreads must be water bath canned for safety.
Sources: National Center for Home Food Preservation. n.d. “Frequently Asked Canning Questions.” https://nchfp.uga.edu/questions/FAQ_canning.html
