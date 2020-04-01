PHOENIX — To protect the health and safety of customers and employees while continuing to provide services and support, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has temporarily modified in-person customer service.
Effective April 1, 2020, front lobbies at AZGFD offices will be closed to in-person transactions except those made by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling (602) 942-3000 (select item 4 if you wish to be connected to one of our regional offices in Pinetop, Flagstaff, Kingman, Yuma, Tucson or Mesa rather than the Phoenix headquarters office). Customer service representatives will also be available to answer questions by phone during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday).
Customers are encouraged to take advantage of our online services available 24/7:
• Purchase of fishing, hunting, and combo licenses (or reprinting a duplicate for a lost license purchased online or at an AZGFD office), and migratory bird stamps. (www.azgfd.com/license/)
• Watercraft registration renewals. (www.azgfd.com/boating/registration/)
• Off-highway vehicle (OHV) decals (please note the separate sections for resident and nonresident decals). (www.azgfd.com/OHV/Decals/)
The following services can be conducted by U.S. mail:
New watercraft registrations, watercraft transfers of ownership, duplicate watercraft decals and certificates (for information and forms, visit https://www.azgfd.com/boating/registration/). Please call (602) 942-3000 before sending your application through the mail to ensure that the proper documentation and fees are submitted.
Pioneer, disabled veteran and lifetime licenses. (https://www.azgfd.com/license/, scroll down page).
Special licenses, such as CHAMP, crossbow, guide license, trapping license, etc. (https://www.azgfd.com/license/, click on the “special licenses” link).
Leftover tags from 2020 elk draw - can apply via U.S. mail or with an application at a Department office (if the latter, make appointment); visit www.azgfd.gov/draw (scroll down to 2020 Pronghorn, Elk and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information section for links to the list of available tags and an application form.)
