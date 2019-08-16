PHOENIX — The Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (WAFWA) honored conservation professionals from several western states with awards commending their work to conserve fish and wildlife resources at an awards ceremony July 15 at the organization’s annual conference in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission was recognized with the WAFWA Commission of the Year Award.
Current AZGFD Commission members are: James Zieler; Eric Sparks; Kurt Davis; Leland “Bill” Brake; and James Goughnour.
“As a staunch advocate for the state’s authorities to manage wildlife in Arizona, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission is a national leader in wildlife conservation,” AZGFD Director Ty Gray said. “This leadership and support allows the Department to generate innovative ways to better serve our customers and ensure Arizona’s wildlife and outdoor recreational opportunities are around for future generations to enjoy.”
WAFWA also honored Bureau of Land Management Arizona State Director Ray Suazo as its Federal Conservation Partner of the Year. Since his appointment as State Director in 2011, Suazo has supported AZGFD’s mission to conserve Arizona’s diverse wildlife resources.
For more information about WAFWA and to review a complete list of award recipients, visit www.wafwa.org.
