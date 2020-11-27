PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has unveiled its 2021 wildlife calendar, which features eye-catching images of Arizona’s incredible wildlife.
Taken by Arizonans from around the state, the calendar features more than a dozen beautiful and fascinating wild critters. A record number of photographs — more than 1,500 — were submitted to this year’s wildlife photo contest.
The winning images are published in the full-size 2021 wildlife calendar, which is published in the November-December 2020 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views magazine.
This year’s wildlife photo contest winner for best in show is Charles Ralston of Waddell. His stunning shot of a cactus wren on the Desert Vista Trail in Phoenix is featured on the cover and inside the 2021 wildlife calendar.
“When I got home and opened the photo on my computer, that was when I realized I had something special,” Ralston said. “I liked the coloring of the background vegetation and how the wren seemed to be perfectly perched on the cactus. I just love seeing wildlife in its natural surroundings.”
The best way to get the 2021 wildlife calendar is to subscribe to the department’s award-winning wildlife magazine, Arizona Wildlife Views. The magazine showcases compelling wildlife and outdoor recreation stories and spectacular photography, as well as the best techniques from experts for experiencing and exploring wild Arizona. It also highlights the on-the-ground conservation efforts of AZGFD biologists and staff who support the more than 800 wild species that call Arizona home.
If you subscribe to Arizona Wildlife Views by Dec. 31, you will receive the calendar issue, as well as a great deal on seven issues for $7. Subscriptions also make great gifts for the wildlife lover in your life. It’s easy to subscribe or give a gift, and you won’t have to pay right away — we can bill you later.
In addition to Ralston, 11 other winning photographs were selected to be featured:
• Don Constantine, Flagstaff: California condor
• Sue Cullumber, Chandler: Burrowing owls
• Julie Curtis, Golden Valley: Desert cottontail
• Mary Lou DeZeeuw, Show Low: Bull elk
• Robert Frost, Tucson: Gould’s turkey
• Adam Gutierrez, Surprise: Southwest speckled rattlesnake
• Bryan Keil, Gilbert: Gambel’s quail
• John Kulberg, Wellton: Desert bighorn sheep
• Mary Roger, Prescott Valley: Great blue heron
• Heather Spencer, Prescott: Pronghorn
• Lucas Wright, Chandler: Black bear
