AZGFD tip of the week

Fall/winter trout stockings are underway. Last week, two prime winter waters received their first rainbow trout loads of the season: the Lower Salt River and Goldwater Lake. One angler at the Lower Salt recently had good luck fishing for largemouth bass using weightless, whacky-rigged worms. Releases out of Stewart Mountain Dam Friday, Oct. 18, was 8 cfs. As a guideline, trout are primarily stocked at Phon D. Sutton and Granite Reef recreation sites during the winter. Anglers can also catch catfish, carp and sunfish.
It’s a great time to hit the high country to catch some fall colors, net some trout, and with the exception of some fairly windy conditions, enjoy what looks to be some nice high country weather.
We received a good report from Willow Springs Lake of rainbow and tiger trout hitting trolled mini craws. Late October and early November, before winter conditions prevail, can be a good time to target tiger trout. The tigers this time of year seem to hang around rocky shorelines and prefer dry flies. Those wanting to just catch trout to eat can head to Willow Springs or Woods Canyon Lake and fish PowerBait off the bottom. Catch-and-release anglers can try Silver Creek for bigger trout (see the fishing regulations — it’s catch-and-release only with artificial lures and flies only with single-pointed barbless hooks).
At Tonto Creek (pictured below) anglers have been catching some of the “supercatchable” trout we’ve been stocking. There should still be some hanging around. One fly angler found success with zebra midges under a strike indicator and unweighted purple woolly buggers. In the Flagstaff and Williams region, good spots remain Kinnikinick Lake for brown trout, and Lower Lake Mary and Kaibab Lake for big rainbows.
