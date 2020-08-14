It’s back to school on Monday. For some students, their classroom is on a computer or a big screen TV. For some children, it’s home schooling.
For some children, it’s back to an actual classroom with teachers and other students and everyone will most likely be wearing a mask while practicing social distancing.
There is a member at White Mountain Community Garden who entered the battle to fight the spread of COVID-19 by making cotton, washable masks for friends and family. She’s made masks to sell to garden members as a fundraiser to help cover tunnel repairs from the April fire. She is Peggy Mason, who joined the garden last year with her husband, Doug.
Both are retired and have lived up here part time for the last eight years. They go back to Gilbert for the winter. From the moment the Masons joined the garden, they have been active participants in many activities. When the tunnel fire caused thousands of dollars in damage, Peggy donated a hand-made quilt for a fundraiser. It’s still up for raffle that ends on Labor Day — cost is $2/ticket or $10/for six tickets.
Sewing has been Peggy’s passion since she learned how to sew on her mother’s treadle machine at age 8. The treadle is the kind of sewing machine that’s operated with foot action by moving a platform up and down (heel and toe) to drive the mechanism that allows a threaded sewing needle to stitch fabric. After having two boys, Peggy celebrated the birth of her third child, a girl, with the purchase of an electric sewing machine. Now, Peggy was inspired to create frilly outfits for her little girl on a brand, new modern machine.
Peggy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about six years ago and this has restricted her ability to cut fabric with scissors or a rotary cutter. Grasping each tool and holding it steady enough to operate has become a chore. Now, she uses a special machine from AccuQuilt.com that offers a variety of dies to cut several layers of fabric into a number of shapes. The original use was for her 14-year quilting hobby after she retired from the world of school administration.
AccuQuilt.com offered a new die called, “The Olson Face Mask” that she uses to make masks for adults and children. The proceeds from selling the masks go to a COVID-19 relief fund. The cutter turns out stacks of material including liners, ready for assembly – better, faster and more efficient than cutting individual pieces with scissors. She also has a special seam ripper to cut threads and rip out seams which is also faster and easier to use.
The seam ripper is an interesting tool. It’s a cutting blade embedded between two notched discs. According to Doug, this tool was originally used by seamstresses in Japan and worn on a lanyard around the neck for easy access to cut a thread or rip out a seam. One of Peggy’s sons cleverly made a wooden base to hold the seam ripper so she could leverage a seam or thread to cut against the blade. Every tool she uses is a time saver and provides better access to alleviate her disability.
Now that school is starting, Peggy wanted to contribute to the health and protection of children who attend classes or go to a place where a mask is required. The washable masks are adjustable with a toggle to tighten or loosen the elastic that fits around the ears. All masks and quilts are 100% cotton just as Peggy is 100% generous and creative.
