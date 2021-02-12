This marks my third year of raising worms in order to collect the castings for my home garden. I have found that worm castings or worm poo, is the very best fertilizer period. What a boon for urban gardeners who do not have the room or freedom to raise horses, goats, cows, even chickens in their yard. For me, there are neighborhood restrictions, known as the CC&R’s (Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions) that forbid raising livestock on the property.
I used to buy small cartons of worms from Nick the Worm Man to release in my garden. One year I bought a bag of worm castings but did not use it for a couple of years. I finally decided to break it open and spread it in a couple of beds and zowee! The harvest was amazing. That’s when I realized I wanted more of that stuff and needed to learn how to raise worms to get more of that stuff in abundance.
First of all, there are no restrictions on raising worms. They take little space, need even less attention, and provide huge rewards. They don’t complain, they don’t need to be walked or trained. Just feed them good food (only fruit and veggies), keep their environment comfortable, and they will do what they do best: eat, mate and defecate. and – they truly do not smell.
The best composting worms are Red Wigglers (Eisenia fetida). They are voracious eaters and can actively decompose the waste equivalent through the bodies in just two days. One thousand worms equals one pound. The rule of thumb is to feed them a half pound of food every day. In my experience, don’t overfeed – feed as needed.
Here’s some interesting information about these quiet, hard-working fertilizer making machines:
• Worm castings are abundant in over 60 micronutrients including calcium, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, potash, magnesium, sulfur and iron with an NPK ratio of 5:5:3.
• Red Wigglers do not burrow but stay close to their food source and can tolerate a wide range of temperatures (40° to 100° F). Ideal temperature are 68° to 76°.
• Ideal pH level is 7.
• Worm casting nutrient content is higher than compost and contain microbes that aid in plant disease resistance and deter harmful insects.
• Worm castings are a natural pest repellent – some pests such as scale insects, aphids, and spider mites do not like the fecal nuggets of worms. Spread worm castings at the base of plants to provide nutrients and also keeps pests away.
• Worm castings extract harmful toxins, bad bacteria and fungi while at the same time provides good bacteria and beneficial microbes that help prevent diseases to your plant.
• Worms help break down heavy metal deposits in your soil.
Ideal worm environment:
• A plastic bin or even a five-gallon bucket can provide a good home for worms. It is important to have two buckets or bins. 1) Top bucket/bin must have holes drilled in the bottom for drainage and around the upper sides for good air circulation. 2) Bottom bucket/bin holds any liquid that drains through the holes from the top and collects nutrient rich worm tea or liquid fertilizer.
• In my opinion, the best bedding for worms is coconut coir, the fibrous waste material extracted from coconut husks.
• Foods they should not eat: onions, garlic, citrus peels, limited acidic foods such as tomatoes, dairy products, animal products, fats, grease, spicy food, pesticide treated vegetables.
• Worm population usually doubles every 90 days and worm castings are ready to harvest every 90 days.
Did you know? Worms have a life span of 4-5 years under very good living conditions.
(To be continued)
