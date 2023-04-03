It’s finally spring although sometimes, even now, we see snow flurries or temperatures still in the 20s and the teens. Everyone agrees it’s been a long, cold winter and no one knows what the current week will bring. That’s what living up here represents: unpredictable variables.
Here’s another unpredictable variable: fungus gnats that migrate from houseplants to vegetable starts. I have never had a problem with fungus gnats until this year. The lesson that I learned cost me two full trays of onion starts. The loss was financial, but the costliest loss was time. I was looking forward to a great crop of onions to enjoy this summer.
I started onions, shallots, and chives in January to get a kickstart on the sprouts. Veteran gardeners up here say January is late, as the best time to start onions is November. However, the onion starts were looking good and healthy.
I remember seeing an article on starting seeds that recommended “sterilized” soil to avoid unwanted pathogens or pests that thrive in untreated soil. I did not pay attention to this because I never encountered the need to use sterilized soil for starts … until now.
Here’s the backstory of what happened and how I learned a lesson when starting seeds and having houseplants nearby. Be cautious, be careful … and this is why.
I rescued some succulent plants at a clearance sale from a local store and repotted them into larger pots using an open bag of seed starting mix from the previous year. I kept the plants outside during the summer and brought them into the garage by a window for the fall and winter. The garage is also where I have a seed starting rack with heat mats and lights.
I planted the onion seeds using soil from the same bag and everything was fine. I did notice fungus gnats flying around, but did not pay attention to them until I saw gnats crawling on the soil of the onions. Unbeknownst to me, they were mating and laying eggs in the soil. I placed a few yellow sticky sheets around trays to catch the adults to slow their reproduction.
To my surprise (and grossed-out realization), many, many gnats stuck to the sticky sheets, revealing why the onion starts were not maturing well and were disappearing. I learned the gnats reproduce fast, and the eggs hatch quickly, releasing larvae to eat the seedling roots. I also learned that fungus gnats are usually in commercial bags of seed starting soil — a harsh reality.
More research led me to at-home solutions. Sterilize dampened soil (not soaking wet) by baking it for 30 minutes at 180 degrees, or pour boiling water into the soil and mix well. These methods kill the adults, eggs, and larvae as well as pathogens that cause disease in plants. According to gardening experts, beneficial microbes do survive.
Meanwhile, I moved all the succulents to a different location and surrounded them with yellow sticky paper. In a matter of days, gnats covered the papers. Ugh!
The seeds planted in the sterilized soil flourished. All the seeds germinated, and the starts looked very healthy. Yellow stickies placed around the trays showed a few stray gnats. Nothing like the grossness from the succulents.
I treated the succulents with beneficial nematodes, which is the best method of eradicating fungus gnats and other small insects like thrip and whitefly. Beneficial nematodes are microscopic roundworms that seek out and kill the larvae, while sticky sheets catch the adults. This stops the gnat life cycle and it works.
As for bagged seed starting soil? When in doubt, sterilize it.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram, or find us online at wmcgarden.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.