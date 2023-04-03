It’s finally spring although sometimes, even now, we see snow flurries or temperatures still in the 20s and the teens. Everyone agrees it’s been a long, cold winter and no one knows what the current week will bring. That’s what living up here represents: unpredictable variables.

Here’s another unpredictable variable: fungus gnats that migrate from houseplants to vegetable starts. I have never had a problem with fungus gnats until this year. The lesson that I learned cost me two full trays of onion starts. The loss was financial, but the costliest loss was time. I was looking forward to a great crop of onions to enjoy this summer.

