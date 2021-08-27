OAKLAND, Calif. — Despite a sweeping trend of wolf slaughter across some US states, recently the Biden administration defended the Trump administration’s removal of federal protections from gray wolves across the nation.
The Fish and Wildlife Service detailed its position opposing Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections in a brief filed in the Northern District of California U.S. District Court in response to Earthjustice’s January lawsuit.
“The Biden administration has betrayed its duty to protect and recover wolves,” said Kristen Boyles, attorney at Earthjustice. “The Fish and Wildlife Service has the power to stop the immoral killing of wolves right now, and its refusal to act violates the law and the best science, as well as its treaty obligations to tribal nations.”
Background
Gray wolf recovery in the United States should be an American conservation success story.
Once found nationwide, gray wolves were hunted, trapped and poisoned for decades; by 1967 there were fewer than 1,000 wolves in one isolated part of the upper Midwest.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service protected gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act in 1978. Today there are recovering wolf populations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho; wolves have begun to inhabit Washington, Oregon, and California; and unclaimed wolf habitat remains in states like Maine, Colorado and Utah.
Last year, 1.8 million Americans submitted comments opposing delisting. Additionally, 86 members of Congress (in both the House and Senate), 100 scientists, 230 businesses, Dr. Jane Goodall from the Jane Goodall Institute and 367 veterinary professionals all submitted letters opposing the wolf delisting plan.
Even the scientific peer reviews commissioned by the Fish and Wildlife Service itself found that the agency’s proposal ignored science and appeared to come to a predetermined conclusion, with inadequate scientific support.
Since the gray wolf has been removed from the Endangered Species Act, states including Wisconsin, Idaho and Montana have embraced this new rule by allowing for wolf slaughter.
Earthjustice announced its intent to sue the states of Idaho and Montana on these gregarious new laws.
