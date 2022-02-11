Sure enough: There they float.
The Elvis of Ducks, bobbing about on the Green Valley Park Lake.
Sherrie emailed me happily announcing the arrival of the hooded mergansers on the unseasonably warm waters of the lake — an addition to her life list.
Splendid little fellows — spouting an elaborate back hairstyle from the 1950s — some weird fusion of the Fonz and spiffy black-and-white golf shoes.
They really shouldn’t be here.
Not that they’re rare. The smallest of the North American mergansers may be among the few bird species increasing their range and numbers, as the climate inexorably shifts.
One recent, dismaying national survey found bird populations have dropped by a stunning 3 billion — a 29% decline since 1970. The population crash affects most types of birds — especially the birds of the grasslands and forests.
Waterfowl are among the few exceptions — thanks to rigorous conservation efforts by bird hunters and the increase in artificial lakes and impoundments.
Corporate agriculture likely accounts for much of the decline — dousing millions of acres with pesticides and herbicides to create crop monocultures.
However, climate change is also playing its part. Although this year’s Christmas Bird Count in Payson found a heartening number of different species — the total number of birds has declined.
Studies suggest that many species are shifting their ranges as average temperatures rise.
Certainly, the hooded mergansers that showed up in Green Valley are getting confused, what with the spring-like days without a trace or snow or ice.
Normally, hooded mergansers breed throughout the East and up into southeastern Canada — with another breeding territory in Washington state and coastal southwest Canada.
They usually don’t migrate far — and normally don’t appear in northern Arizona at all.
But here they are — preening and diving.
They live on fish and aquatic insects, chasing fish underwater. They have a third eyelid that improves their underwater vision and can stay down for two minutes on a breath.
But they need clear water, since they’re sight hunters — snapping up critters with their thin, serrated bills. They also can dine on crayfish — one of the most troublesome introduced pest species in Arizona waters.
Once they nab a fish, they surface and deftly flip the hapless fellow in the air so they can swallow him head first — avoiding any nasty spines in the fins on their backs.
The males are spectacular, with their black-and-white bouffant. The females also have a crest they can fan out, but it’s a subdued cinnamon-brown.
They nest in tree cavities — often far above the ground.
They’re sneaky little buggers, with a call that sounds like a crazed frog.
The feckless males make a great mating display — fanning their crest and bending their necks back so far they can brush their crest against their glossy, black backs. But those flashy males take off as soon as the lady settles in to start laying eggs, which sounds all too human these days.
But the females have their quirks too. They’ll often lay their clutch of a dozen eggs in other hooded mergansers’ nests. Some females end up with as many as 44 eggs to tend thanks to the contributions of less responsible mothers.
Even so, they’ll defend the eggs courageously — since snakes, racoons, bears, minks, starlings, woodpeckers, Northern Flickers, starlings and others are happy to raid the nest cavities.
When a predator threatens, the mothers will drop to the ground and fake a broken wing — fluttering just out of reach of the predator, which they lead away from the nest cavity.
Just a day after the chicks hatch, the mothers fly to the base of the nest tree and begin making a distinctive call.
The day-old chicks launch themselves from the nest — fluttering frantically until they bounce off the ground. The chicks spend the next five weeks following their mother about before they can actually fly.
The fluff of chicks swims about in a tight-bunched bundle that looks like a mutant muskrat from above — hoping to fool the hawks.
Seems like a risky way to grow up. But it has worked for a long while.
The earliest merganser fossil was unearthed in Florida, suggesting the little diving ducks were fully developed in the era of the Ice Ages.
And now they’ve plunked themselves down in Green Valley Park — at least for this little while.
It’s true folks — Elvis has entered the building.
