The White Mountain Bowhunters Second Annual Extreme 3-D Competitive Shoot will be held at the White Mountain Lake Airport on Saturday, July 18. There are two courses with 15 Rhinehart targets each and a fun 3-D course for non-competitors.
Buckles will be awarded to the Top Extreme Male and Female and medals to remaining classes. For extreme, the targets are up to 100 yards for the guys and 75 yards for the gals. All other classes are IBO standards. All classes are known yardage, and there will be two flights with the exception of Cub and Peewee which will have only one flight.
There will be a shooters’ meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The First Flight will start after the meeting and the Second Flight will start at noon. cub and Peewee will shoot after the Second Flight concludes. Awards will be presented after Cubs and Peewees finish.
Shooters may preregister online at:
or contact: Brandi Jones at:
The location is 8699 Airport Loop Rd. Do not go to airport entrance.
From Show Low, take Highway 77 North to White Mountain Lake Road, which turns to Silver Creek Drive after more than three miles, take Silver Creek Drive to Silver Lake Blvd. turn north to Airport Loop Drive, stay right through residential neighborhood to site on dirt runway,
Or, from Show Low, take U.S. 60 east for five miles, turn left on Bourdon Ranch Road and take it five miles north. Before you cross the creek, turn left onto Silver Creek Drive, follow pavement around to Silver Lake Blvd. Turn right on Airport Loop Drive through residential area to site on dirt runway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.