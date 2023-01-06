Today is Jan. 6 when the first full moon of the year will rise at 4:47 p.m. in Show Low. If the weather is clear we’ll be able to see a spectacular moonrise.

January’s full moon is known as the Wolf Moon when it was believed that hungry wolves howled while hunting for food during the coldest winter nights.

