Today is Jan. 6 when the first full moon of the year will rise at 4:47 p.m. in Show Low. If the weather is clear we’ll be able to see a spectacular moonrise.
January’s full moon is known as the Wolf Moon when it was believed that hungry wolves howled while hunting for food during the coldest winter nights.
The first full moon was also called the Center Moon (Assiniboine tribe), Cold Moon (Cree), Freeze Up Moon (Algonquin) and Hard Moon (Dakota). These are only a few names assigned by many tribes across North America.
While this is the bleakest time of year for the gardener, it doesn’t have to be. This gives us time to plan for the new season, peruse seed catalogs for old favorites and learn about new varieties. This is the best time to research, plan and organize.
An obvious subject to address these days is dealing with inflation that affects grocery bills.
We’re getting fewer groceries because of higher prices. What products do we leave on the shelves because of inflation? What foods or treats do we skip because of inflation? Is this a good time to think about growing your own food? Can a vegetable garden save you money?
Growing your own food has the potential to reduce the grocery bill, but there are many things to consider before starting a garden. Think of the types of vegetables to grow, think about the yields and think about the money you’ll spend at the garden center or nursery. You can save money if done wisely.
For first-time gardeners, it’s a good idea to start small and grow easy vegetables like beans, peas, squash, lettuce and herbs.
Tomatoes are big favorites to grow in the summer, but the seeds need to be started inside for several weeks to establish a strong root system.
The soil temperature should be around 50 degrees before transplanting, and pick an area with plenty of sun.
Growing your own vegetables can increase your confidence in food safety and security. You control the conditions and the products used to amend the soil.
You also control how to deal with garden pests.
Don’t forget the pollinators. You will need flowers to attract a variety of visitors to spread pollen from flower to flower. Marigolds are great flowers that are hardy and protect most plants from insects.
Gardening is good for the body and soul. There is a good amount of exercise, yet being surrounded by vegetation induces a sense of tranquility.
Gardening can lower cortisol levels and can lower blood pressure while strengthening and stretching muscles.
Believe it or not, getting your hands dirty can also produce a sense of calmness. There is a certain bacterium present in all soil that decreases anxiety like an antidepressant. Feeling pressured and frazzled? Make a mud pie and relax.
If starting your own garden is out of the question because of space, location or a job, join White Mountain Community Garden instead.
We have a program called HEALP (Healthy Eating and Living Participation) whereby members work for a few hours a week and take home produce as available. We work on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings.
Learn about gardening in this area, which has an abundance of rock and lava rock, clay, sand and other soil textures. Growing conditions are a little different because of our higher altitude, and WMCG has master gardeners who love to share their knowledge.
We are teaching noncredit classes at Northland Pioneer College (Show Low campus) from February through March. More details at wmcgarden.org.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram and email us at contact@wmcgarden.org.
