If there is such a thing as going back in time, South Fork is a place which invites me there. This unique part of our mountain is a combination of ranch land and other private properties mixed in with public lands managed by people in state, forest, and BLM agencies. Just southwest of Eagar a deep rugged canyon cuts through the edge of the grasslands of rounded hills, known as the Springerville Volcanic Field. The higher elevations—habitat for pine, fir, and spruce—suddenly rise up just south of the canyon. The stunning landscape above the canyon is noteworthy because distinct geological and vegetational differences exist from one side of the canyon to the other. The canyon itself has been remarkably sculpted by shifting land, wind, water, and time. Best of all—a river cuts through it—the Little Colorado River.
I take the turn-off to South Fork from HW 260 a few miles west of Eagar. Habit has me opening the window as I slow for the right-hand turn. Almost immediately I hear western meadowlarks, the familiar 7 syllable melody reaching out through the morning air. Eastern meadowlarks can be seen or heard here too. Their song is shorter, with 5 syllables. Both flute-like tunes always seem to jar my memory of my early ranch life, a time gone by but which contributed greatly to the person I am today.
Horned larks join the chorus, then I hear a song I should know but can’t seem to recall. I stop and search for the songster through my binoculars. Of course, it’s a lark sparrow. It is one of our most striking grassland sparrows with its white underparts showing one black breast spot. The head and throat with definitive black, white, and rufous colored designs are unmistakable.
While I’m stopped, I take the time to gaze out across the landscape. Pronghorns as well as cattle often graze here, but the countryside seems untouched today. Wavering grasses move with the morning’s gentle wind and carry my focus to the horizon and then up to the deep blue domed sky. I’m in the middle of open space—the kind that is expansive yet far from empty.
Allowing the mind to take one back in time is a tricky thing, but when I come here, something stirs inside of me and back to the past I go. I wonder what my life would have been like, had I never left the ranch where I grew up. Of course, one can never root out the unknown answers to the forks-in-the-road never taken, and I must say, I’m very glad I am who I am and live the life I have chosen. It’s amazing to think how genetics, circumstances, and above all, one little decision after another eventually carves out a lifetime. My experiences and travel throughout the world have opened my mind and heart immensely. That’s not to say that I didn’t love ranching. Even after I was a psychotherapist living in Tucson, I would often go back to the ranch to “cowboy,” but these days, the challenges of that lifestyle are many. Just ask some of the folks who live in this area.
I continue down the road which soon curves sharply to the right and drops down into the canyon along a steep rocky canyon wall. A few weeks ago, some friends and I were here and spotted some bighorn rams tucked into the rocky terrain. They blended into the landscape so well, we almost missed them. I took a photograph which illustrates just how they can hide in plain sight. When I show the image to people, many of them have a hard time finding all 8 rams on the rocky cliffs.
I was really happy to see bighorn sheep here in this canyon instead of hanging around HW 260 where they are in danger of fast moving cars. The herd I saw triggers my thinking further back in time about the natural history of this area. This land was once a significant habitat for bighorn sheep, as evidenced by an ancient skull found by a rancher. When domestic sheep brought disease to the wild sheep in the early 1800’s, our mountain wild sheep population was nearly decimated. Although bighorns have been absent in this area for many years, several translocation projects by the Arizona Game and Fish Department have recently re-established this majestic animal back home in our canyons — just one example of lessons learned and better decisions made to restore the ways of Mother Nature.
I look closely at the cliffs today but can’t spot any sheep. Then I see motion among the juniper trees down alongside the road. Deer are also drawn to food, water, and shelter in this canyon. Instead of the more prevalent mule deer, however, this is a small herd of white-tailed deer, a smaller species, and less common here.
Clematis and Virginia creeper grow along the south side of the road where large boulders are strewn. I’m admiring the vines when I see a slight movement in the foreground grasses. A rodent? A meadowlark? I can’t tell. I ready my camera. The critter stirs again giving me another glimpse. I click the shutter, and the animal is gone. It’s no quintessential image, but when I expand it, I can see it is a Montezuma quail. Indeed, they are a very secretive species. The sight of it again triggers my past. I haven’t seen very many of them since my youth when we spent time in the Chiricahua Mountains in southeastern Arizona where Montezuma quail are more prevalent.
I move on down the road through the canyon where a prominent rock formation on the north wall resembles the silhouette of an eagle. Below it right beside the road, petroglyphs grace the rock wall, evidence of yet another time and another culture. The Mogollon people lived throughout this canyon from about AD 200 to 1450 or so. Their artwork is evident in many locations along the Little Colorado River. To learn more, visit Casa Malpais Archeological Park and Museum in Springerville and arrange for an informative tour of Casa Malpais, the remains of one of the most prominent former villages in the White Mountains. The Mogollon people settled along this river where food, shelter, and water were abundant.
South Fork is a tremendous birding area, a part of an IBA (Important Birding Area) designated as such by the White Mountain and Arizona Audubon Societies. Along with the river, vegetational and elevational changes offer opportunities to see the northern catbird; yellow-breasted chat; spotted and green towhees; stellar’s, scrub, pinyon, and grey jays; Clark’s nutcracker; Bullock’s oriole; western and hepatic tanagers; blue grosbeak; red-faced warbler; and many other species.
I drive up to South Fork camping area where the trailhead leading further up into the canyon runs alongside the South Fork of the Little Colorado River. The trail cuts away from the clear running stream about 3 miles up and then after a steep climb ultimately ends at Mexican Hay Lake. It’s quiet here today and I’m not yet ready to do much hiking after a knee replacement and other complications, so I decide to drive back out of the canyon and turn onto a little side road which takes me a short distance over to the north edge of the canyon wall.
I come here from time to time just to experience the expansiveness, the quiet, the river, and the landscape.
Everything here seems to speak to me of time. The ongoing story of creation is scribed deeply into the land. For those who really understand geology, the details reveal incredible stories and I would love to have a geologist in my back pocket when I do outings on this mountain. Without a live scientist to accompany me, however, A Guide to the Geology of the White Mountains and the Springerville Volcanic Field, Arizona, by John V. Bezy and Arthur S. Trevena, is a good alternative. According to these authors, the oldest lava rocks in this area below the Springerville Volcanic Field are apparently 1.7 to l.8 billion years old. Since that time, many other volcanic eruptions have occurred. “The last episode of eruptions, during the period 3 million to 300,000 years ago, formed the cinder cones, basaltic lava flows, and other land forms of today’s Springerville Volcanic Field. These younger volcanic rocks cover parts of the older White Mountain Volcanic Field.”
It is true that change has been the operative word since the beginning of time. Uplifts, erosion, glaciers, hurricanes, volcanoes, cyclones, floods, fires, and earthquakes all shape and re-shape our planet. It is also true that weather has changed over time, but in the past, the weather changes came more slowly, allowing nature’s adaptation processes to unfold. Extreme weather occurrences in these times are telling us that something different is happening. Climate scientists tell us we are a part of it. Right here on our mountain, two catastrophic fires swept our mountain in the last two decades, the last one, and the biggest in our history, is evident from where I now sit. Even though we’ve had substantial moisture this year, it does not eliminate drought conditions, and a lightning caused fire now burns not far from here. When forests are healthy, fires burn through the trees without disastrous consequences. Thinning the forest is helping.
Going back in time shows us that everything we do has an effect on each other and the planet. Just as in our own individual lives, Mother Earth is affected by one tiny decision after another. Restoring bighorn sheep and other wildlife to their historical habitat, giving informative talks at the White Mountain Nature Center, helping to maintain our trails, volunteering to pick up trash, creating a new recycling program, designating an area as an Important Birding Area, recycling trash, conserving water, and using rotational grazing techniques, all demonstrate that many people on this mountain are working hard to make a positive difference. Perhaps the greatest of these efforts in the White Mountains is thinning our forests. The past is our teacher. The actions we choose today are carving out our future.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
