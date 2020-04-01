PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is committed to staying connected with its customers and providing exceptional service, while protecting everyone’s health and safety.
Get the latest information about changes to processes and procedures, and review frequently asked questions, by visiting the department’s new web page: www.azgfd.com/agency/covid-19-related-updates/.
Customers can call the department’s main number at (602) 942-3000, or email customerservice@azgfd.gov.
Customers are reminded they can conduct most department business online by visiting www.azgfd.gov.
