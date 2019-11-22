That’s right. The dedicated, hard-working team in the high tunnel is finally taking a break during the winter. This is our fifth year of growing winter greens in the tunnel but the team decided to stop and regroup because the tunnel is in dire need of repairs and the workers are in dire need of rest.
Our high tunnel has been able to withstand all kinds of weather since its construction, October 2014. The basic infrastructure is in need of repair from the constant battering of the wind, snow, rain and harsh sun. The winds have been the most destructive aspect of the weather cycle in the White Mountains and no matter which way the tunnel is positioned, it will always get battered.
We plan to replace the roll-up ends with doors and an overhead transom to vent the hot air that rises to the ceiling of the tunnel. This will provide better circulation of fresh air, which is necessary for the plants, especially in the summer months. The doors, with very sturdy structural framing will help to stabilize the ends. In the past, the constant pounding of the westerly winds against a plastic sheet which is like a sail, managed to loosen a number of fastenings and wear out ropes and ties. It became very apparent that we needed to make immediate changes in order to avoid a catastrophic occurrence that could happen at any time. The framing and doors will lessen wind damage and it’s a welcome change because raising and lowering the ends has been a two-person task.
The high tunnel is not a greenhouse, as many incorrectly perceive. Greenhouses need constant heat in the winter and the only heat that is generated in the high tunnel is from the sun during the day. In the winter, the tunnel can reach 80 degrees by mid-morning and can dip down to the 20’s and teens at night. The main reason for having a high tunnel is to extend the growing season and maintain a soil temperature of at least 50 degrees. Over the years, we have enjoyed high yields of winter crops of Swiss chard, bok choy, spinach, mustard greens, radishes, lettuces and a variety of Asian greens.
We have to be diligent to open the ends during the day for good air circulation and close them by early afternoon to protect the plants from the cold. When spring rolls around, the temperature can easily climb to 130 degrees by mid-morning. The transoms will facilitate much needed air circulation throughout the tunnel, which we didn’t have in the past so it’s exciting to see the new addition to the structure.
Our tomato harvest throughout the summer and fall months has been phenomenal. We have reported over a thousand pounds of tomatoes of many heirloom varieties each year. We have also grown beans, peppers, eggplant, onions, lettuces, herbs and many flowers in the tunnel along with tomatoes, so having the sheltered growing space has been a boon for the garden. But now it’s time for a rest and we will resume again in February.
Education news
from WMCG
We will be teaching free gardening classes (4) at Show Low Public Library, Wednesday evenings 6-7 p.m., starting Jan. 22-April 22. Each class will transition to a three-hour workshop that covers details and hands on activity at WMCG starting Saturday, Feb. 1-May 2, 9 a.m. to noon. These classes are offered through NPC’s non-credit schedule at $15 per class or a $50 package for the four class course. More detailed information regarding the curriculum and contact information will be announced at a later date. Mark your calendars now for these classes.
