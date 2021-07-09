PHOENIX — As part of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s goal to increase online services for customers, the commission proposes to amend rules within Articles 1 and 3 to establish a paperless permit-tag system.
The new system will give customers added flexibility following the purchase of a license or tag. An app on their own electronic device will enable customers to view their licenses and tags, allow them to electronically “tag” their harvested animal, and complete their harvest questionnaire. Hunters would still have the ability to receive a paper tag.
The prevalence of mobile technology and apps has progressed to the point where they are now an integral part of most everyone’s daily life. The commission envisions the paperless tag option would provide enhanced customer service by providing faster delivery of tags and global access to the customer’s license and tag information anytime, and possibly anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Both the Arizona Game and Fish Department and customers will benefit from a more efficient process and reduced paper waste.
Rules governing the use and possession of tags remain unchanged.
The public comment period on the proposed rulemaking is now open. Comments are being accepted through July 31 via either: rulemaking@azgfd.gov or ccook@azgfd.gov., US mail at Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Celeste Cook, Rules and Policy Manager, 5000 W. Carefree Hwy., Phoenix, Arizona 85086 or telephone at 623-236-7390.
The commission will consider the final rulemaking at its Sept. 24 meeting.
