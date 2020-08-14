Every summer the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension offices in Navajo and Apache counties field a lot of questions from gardeners about problems or concerns with their tomatoes. This article highlights a few of those common issues.
Poor Fruit Set
1. Extreme Temperatures: The blossoms will drop off without setting fruit when night temperatures fall below 55 degrees F or day temperatures rise above 90 degrees F for extended periods.
2. Dry Soil: Blossoms dry and fall when the plants don’t receive enough water.
3. Shading: Few blossoms are produced when the plants receive less than 6 hours of sunlight per day.
4. Excessive Nitrogen: High levels of nitrogen in the soil promote leaf growth at the expense of blossom and fruit formation.
Growth Cracks
Rapid growth is frequently promoted by a drought followed by heavy rain or watering. Tomatoes are most susceptible to cracking after they have reached full size and begin to change colors. Some varieties crack more easily than others. Cracking is more severe in hot weather.
Blossom End Rot
It is caused by lack of calcium in the developing fruit. This comes from slowed growth and damaged roots, the result of several factors.
1. Extreme fluctuations in soil moisture, from very dry to very wet.
2. Rapid plant growth early in the season, followed by extended dry weather.
3. Excessive rain smothers root hairs.
4. Excess soil salt.
5. Cultivation too close to the plant.
Wilt
Two common wilts are Fusarium and Verticillium which are both soil-inhibiting fungi. The two wilts have some similar characteristic in that the lower (or older) leaves turn yellow, wilt, dry, and fall off. With Verticillium Wilt, tip leaves curl upward at the margin but remain green while Fusarium Wilt causes the upper shoots to wilt and eventually the whole plant dies. There is no control or cure for either Wilt but to destroy infected plants.
Blight
The two common blights are Early Blight and Late Blight. Both are also caused by a soil fungus. Evidence of Early Blight is that lower leaves develop irregular brown spots, ¼ to ½ inch in diameter with concentric rings in their center. A yellow margin may outline each spot; when many spots appear, the entire leaf turns yellow and drops. Late Blight is evident when bluish gray water-soaked patches appear on the leaves. During humid weather, a white downy mold grows on the lower surfaces of the leaves. Leaves dry, shrivel, and turn brown. Grayish green water-soaked spots appear on the fruit. Dying plants have an offensive odor.
Curly Top
This viral disease affects many vegetables, including tomatoes, beets, peppers, beans and squash. The beet leafhopper, a pale greenish-yellow insect, transmits the virus from plant to plant. Leaflets roll upward, twist, and feel tough and leathery. Veins turn purple, and the whole plant is dull yellow and stunted. Young plants die.
This information was summarized from The Ortho Problem Solver, 7th Edition.
