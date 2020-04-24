Companion planting friends and foes

It’s getting warmer during the day and night but we’re not out of the woods from the threat of frost. According to www.plantmaps.com/interactive-arizona-last-frost-date-map.php -- Show Low, Taylor, and Snowflake are in Zone 15 with last frost dates of June 1-10 and Pinetop-Lakeside and Vernon are in Zone 16 with last frost dates of June 11-20.
While the garden is in the planning stage, don’t forget to consider companion planting—the method of planting crops that complement other plants by enhancing flavors and health as well as provide protection from garden pests. Many plants have natural substances in their roots, flowers and leaves that repel pests and diseases, but still attract beneficial pollinators.
Companion planting has many benefits:
• Shade: Large plants provide shade and sun protection for smaller plants such as many varieties of lettuce.
• Natural supports: Tall plants like corn and sunflowers provide support for vining crops such as cucumbers and peas.
• Improved plant health: When one plant absorbs certain substances from the soil, it may change the biochemistry thereby providing nutrients for nearby plants.
• Healthy soil: Some crops, such as legumes, add nitrogen to the soil and help feed plants that need more nitrogen. Similarly, plants with long taproots like burdock, bring up nutrients from deep in the soil and enrich the topsoil to benefit shallow-rooted plants.
• Weed suppression: Sprawling crops like potatoes minimize open areas where weeds typically take hold.
A perfect and possibly oldest type of companion planting is the “Three Sisters” method of growing corn, pole bean and squash together. Native American tribes used the benefits of each plant dating back to Mesoamerica 7000 BCE (Before Current Era).
The cornstalk serves as a natural trellis for a vining bean. The bean in turn, draws nitrogen gas from the atmosphere to store its valuable growth properties in the roots and transfers nitrogen into the soil for the corn and squash, which are heavy nitrogen feeders. The squash provides shade with its broad leaves to inhibit weed growth and helps the soil retain water.
Marigolds are great insect repellents against aphids, Mexican bean beetles, nematodes and white flies. Marigold roots release a chemical substance that repels insects that attack vegetable roots. Their odor also repels rabbits. Tomatoes love basil because the pungent herb enhances the tomato flavor while it repels flies, mosquitoes and thrips. Don’t plant beans and peas next to members of the allium family (onion, garlic, leeks, chives) because these plants exude a substance that kills beneficial bacteria on bean roots and prevent bean plants from adding nitrogen to the soil. Fennel is the least amiable neighbor to many vegetables. Plant fennel in an isolated area of the garden.
The Companion Planting Chart is a basic reference to show friends and foes of various plants. Remember, good companions are like a match made in heaven. Bad companions are like a match made in the “other place”.
