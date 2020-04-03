WHITE MOUNTAINS — Soon, the cottonwoods will have their leaves back.
The giant poplars go glorious gold in the fall, and then shed their heart-shaped, quivering leaves in the winter, to prevent frost damage. Waiting for the right combination of light and warmth, they awaken in the spring to unleash an outburst of luminous green leaves. Studies show that this prodigious burst of growth has created the most productive habitat in North America, as measured by biomass and species diversity. These river bound ribbons of green serve as the migratory highway for most North American songbirds and play a crucial role in the life cycle of hosts of animal and insect species.
The big trees once dominated riparian areas throughout Arizona. However, a century of dams and water diversions have largely eliminated the floods and wet sandbars on which they seed. As a result, the once plentiful cottonwood-willow habitat has vanished or dwindled in about 90 percent of the state’s riparian areas.
And that has resulted in something of a genetic holocaust, according to startling research by an interdisciplinary team of scientists from Northern Arizona University. They discovered that trees that dominate an ecosystem like these giant cottonwoods play a far more complex role in shaping thousands of other species than scientists ever imagined.
The insight grew from an odd observation made 30 years ago by NAU Regent’s Professor Tom Whitham. He was studying aphids — tiny green insects that live by sucking the juice out of leaves and often doing great damage in the process. He noticed that aphids might cover one cottonwood, but not bother the cottonwood next door. He theorized that some genetic difference between the neighboring cottonwoods must account for the difference.
That started a decades-long quest that eventually drew in a whole, interdisciplinary team of scientists, now gathered together as NAU’s Cottonwood Ecology Group.
Much of the team’s work is based on cuttings taken from 81 cottonwoods growing along the Green River that the researchers planted in a 160-acre experimental garden. They then spent years exhaustively studying those trees and the host of insects, fungus, bacteria and other species that depend on them. They did an unprecedented genetic analysis of the whole system so they could finally grasp the complexity of those interactions.
You can see a documentary on that effort and their findings at www.athousandcords.org. The name of the documentary is based on a comment by naturalist John Muir, who said “when we try to pick out anything by itself we find that it is bound fast by a thousand invisible cords that cannot be broken, to everything in the universe.”
The researchers found that thousands of creatures adapt themselves at the genetic level not just to cottonwoods — but to individual trees. The study eventually encompassed 700 distinct insect species, microbes in the soil, lichens on the trunk, fungi in the twigs, birds that feed on the insects. They even discovered that beavers pick the trees they want to chew through and cut down based on traits essential the beaver — but mysterious to the rest of the cottonwood loving world. Since the beaver dams create a distinct ecosystem themselves, the genetics of the cottonwoods affect a whole host of additional species through the beaver.
As a consequence, the genetics of an individual cottonwood tree affect a complex cascade of other species. This discovery, in turn, hints at the tremendous cost in evolutionary terms of the wreckage of the cottonwood-willow habitat across the West. It isn’t enough to save the last few cottonwoods in some nature-preserve ark, for every tree creates its own world.
It also means that scientists who study the genetics and variation of crucial “foundation species” like cottonwoods or beaver, are really studying the echoing transformations of thousands of related species.
Something to think about, on a walk along the East Verde beneath the quivering shimmer of fresh-minted cottonwood leaves with the return of spring.
The luminous leaves of the cottonwood trembling in the spring breeze aren’t just a fresh start after a bleak winter; they’re a world unto themselves — a rooted ark, each and every one.
