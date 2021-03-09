The last few winters have not been kind to cross-country skiers. The limited snow that has fallen will often last only for a few days before it begins to melt and develop large bare patches. So when we do get storms it’s best to take advantage of them while you can.
I was first introduced to cross-country skiing years ago when I was in my 30s and I’ve been hooked ever since. During the 1980s and into the ’90s it was normal to have snow on the ground through much of the winter, even in town. Cross-country skiing was more popular then than it is now, and it was easy to rent equipment from the ski shop in town. Now I don’t know of any place in the White Mountains that rents equipment.
It is easy to learn to cross-county ski. It’s pretty much like going for a walk on the snow. Typically the skis are long and thin, the boots are like a light-weight hiking shoe and are attached to the ski only at the front by a binding that clamps on to them in front of the toes, leaving the heal free to move up and down for a smooth walking motion.
Most modern skies are light-weight fiberglass with a fish-scale pattern in the plastic base. The scales are like tiny shingles slanting backward. Resist backward sliding while allowing the ski to slide forward. The poles are long, usually measured from the ground level to the armpit and are used to maintain balance as well as helping to propel you forward.
The basic stride — also known as diagonal stride or sometimes as kick & glide — is sort of like graceful slow-motion running. First slide one foot forward the whole way reaching forward with the opposite arm and pole and then shift your weight and slide forward with the other foot and opposite arm and pole.
Don’t lift your foot completely up, but just slide it forward to save energy. With a little practice you can achieve significant speed with much less effort than that required for running.
Since the ground is covered with snow that smooths everything out you can cover distances much easier than you would walking the same area in summertime.
After touring the wide open spaces for a while, you may be overcome by the desire to clime up into the mountains. This will require you to learn some more advanced techniques for controlling your descent. The light-weight shoes, bindings and skis that make touring easier are difficult to control when going downhill in steeper terrain.
Also, the fish-scale patterns on the bottom of the skis will allow you to climb up a reasonable incline but will begin to slide backward as thing gets steeper. Generally speaking, when you begin to have trouble climbing uphill and start to backslide you are probably going to have trouble coming back downhill as well. Even the basic wedge position used to control speed and direction downhill is much harder.
The wonders of modern science have created many options for equipment suitable for steeper terrains and deeper snow. Skiing in the mountains of the back country, now usually called telemark skiing after an advanced technique known as the telemark turn, uses heavier equipment similar to that used by Alpine skiers at the ski runs.
Most of the major manufacturers now make telemark skis that are virtually indistinguishable from those used by Alpine skiers and are getting shorter and wider almost every year. The bindings are heavier and still maintain the same 75-mm toe piece common to the three-pin bindings used in cross country but have a spring-loaded cable or heel piece that will release in a lateral twisting fall while still allowing the free heal necessary for walking and climbing uphill.
For climbing uphill attach “climbing skins” to the smooth-bottom skis. They run the full length of the ski and are sticky on one side to hold them to the bottom of the ski. The snow side of the skin is covered by very short hairs angled backward that grip the snow when weight is pressed down on the ski as you walk.
It is possible to climb snow about as steep as a gentle stairway with this equipment. When you get to the top of the mountain you take the skins off and ski down.
The creation of the modern plastic Telemark Boot is one of the greatest achievements of the century. They are made of the same material as Alpine skiers boots. They come high up onto the shin and provide good ankle support, and they have a bellows across the top of the foot that allows the toes to bend and the heel to come up freely for walking and climbing.
Most have at least three buckles for a snug fit necessary for control, and they are warm and comfortable. They almost make telemark skiing too easy — almost. The only drawback to using this equipment is the weight. All together, the skis, skins, binding and boots add about 10 pounds to each foot.
And now a word of caution. “Telemark skiing is very aerobic and stresses the joints, most notably the knees. Conditioning as well as safe equipment is essential, not only for performance but to guard against injury. Back-country skiing is inherently more dangerous than downhill skiing at an established area that offers ski patrol and warm, cozy support facilities. Never enter the back country without taking responsibility for your own actions. Most important is respect for avalanche hazard, possible even in Arizona.” (1)
When headed out for a day or night on the snow one should of course dress appropriately for the conditions. This means dressing in layers.
The first layer next to your body is polyester knit. Use long underwear tops and bottoms. Also socks if it’s really cold.
The long underwear come in several thicknesses but the lightest weight stuff is usually good enough.
The second layer is where you make adjustments according to the temperature. Wool or the new Polartec materials are best as they will both keep you warm even if they get wet. In general, cotton should be avoided because if it gets wet it looses all ability to insulate and even a light wind makes hypothermia a real threat.
The third and outside layer is water proof pants and jacket. Even if you don’t wear them because you’re too warm always have them with you. Weather conditions can change in minutes in the mountains.
It’s best to carry a backpack with you to hold the clothes you’re not using at the time. Also carry more water than you think you will need plus some high-calorie food even if you don’t intend to eat it.
It’s also a good idea to carry a flashlight and fire starter. Of course any well stocked backpack must have the ubiquitous duct tape. You will be surprised how many uses you will find for it.
For instance, if someone in your group is injured you can make a rudimentary sled by using their skis and poles held together with the duct tape. You attach your own poles as handles to pull the sled.
If you are skiing on a sunny day always wear dark sunglasses and the heaviest sunblock you can get. With the reflection of the sun off the snow, sunburn happens quickly, including under your chin, behind your ears, etc.
Now that I’ve bored you to death with all this, just go out on the snow, shuffle your feet and see something you’ve never seen before.
The best thing about cross-country skiing is you can go anywhere there is snow covering the ground and the logs or rocks that might be there. If you follow one of the many small forestry roads that run throughout the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest it takes about 8 inches of snow to be OK.
For all-around skiing, the best location is probably Pole Knoll. It is located right off of Highway 260 about half way between the turnoff for Highway 273 to Sunrise and Highway 373 to Greer.
Traveling east on Highway 260 from Pinetop, it’s about 35 miles. Just after crossing Big Cienega and beginning to go downhill into the trees there is a well marked turnoff to the right that leads to a parking lot about a quarter mile in.
The Highway Department always plows the road during storms. The area has several well marked trails for skiers of all skill levels. The trails near the parking lot are more or less flat. As you get closer to the mountain the Summit Trail will take you up toward the top. It zigzags back and forth following an old road and gains about 800 feet in elevation in about 1½ miles. To reach the top of the mountain, you must leave the trail and climb farther along the ridge for about another quarter mile. Only experienced skiers should consider doing this part. If you have not learned how to control your downhill descent preferably by using the Telemark turn don’t go up there in the first place. There is plenty of varied terrain around the bottom and on the lower parts of the mountain.
For those who like touring in the wide open spaces, there is another good place to start from in the same area. On Highway 260 about 3 miles before the turnoff for Pole Knoll there is a large parking area right next to the road beneath a tall communication tower. This is very popular with families that come to go sledding.
Park in the parking lot and walk across the highway and over the right-of-way fence. Ski north across the large meadow to the left corner. As you get closer to the trees you will be able to see an open path where a road passes through a gate in the barbwire fence. From there you just follow the open snow until you break out onto the edge of Big Cienega and miles of wide open spaces. This area is particularly beautiful in the moon light. In the full moon it’s so bright you don’t need a light and so quiet you won’t believe it. A truly unique experience!
