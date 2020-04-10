Did you notice? Home gardening is getting more attention these days and becoming very popular. People are waking up to the fact that it’s a good idea to grow your own produce and process it for the future, through canning, dehydrating, and freeze drying.
It’s also a good idea to save the seeds from your produce for next year’s crop. The best seeds come from organic and heirloom vegetables to ensure the next generation is an exact replica of the parent plant.
Hybrid seeds, on the other hand, are from two different parent plants so the next generation will never be a replica of the original seed.
All agriculture depends on one fundamental act of nature: pollination.
Reproduction in flowering plants begins with pollination, which is the transfer of pollen from the male sex organ (anther) to the female sex organ (stigma).
The stamen houses the plant’s two male parts: anther (laden with pollen) and filament (supports the anther). The pistil houses the three female parts: stigma (accepts the pollen), style (a tube delivers pollen to the ovary) and ovary (where pollen develops into fruit and seed).
Some plants have a stamen and a pistil on the same plant and therefore, are able to self-pollinate. Some self-pollinating plants are tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, beans, peas, apricot and peach trees.
The most common method of pollination is by transferring pollen through insects, birds, animals and the wind. When insects such as bees and butterflies fly from flower to flower to feed on the nectar, they will also collect pollen on their body and transfer the pollen to the next flower. The wind is also a natural method of pollination that scatters pollen in the air and carries it from male to female plants. Pollination is the only way a plant can fertilize and bear fruit.
The best way to attract pollinators to the garden is to plant companion flowers interspersed among the vegetables. Flowers such as marigolds, nasturtiums, calendula, bee balm and borage attract bees, butterflies, moths, wasps and hummingbirds to feed on the flower nectar and shed pollen on the female flowers. Set up a bee and bird watering station nearby to keep the pollinators in the vicinity of the garden.
What is cross-pollination? Cross-pollination is the transfer of pollen from the anther of a flower to the stigma of a flower within the same species. Cross-pollination can only occur between members of the same species. For instance, you cannot create a hybrid of a cucumber and a zucchini because they are of different species within the same family. However, it is possible to cross a zucchini with another squash such as a pumpkin because they belong to the same species.
Cross-pollination will not affect the current fruit of the plant but will affect the fruit from the plant’s seed. The new seed and fruit will be a hybrid. Some gardeners will plant only one kind of species such as one kind of cucumber instead of two or three different varieties. If you want more varieties, it is recommended to plant each vegetable as far away from each other as possible. One year at the garden, we had a two-toned yellow crook squash that was yellow on the top half and green on the bottom.
When planning your garden, think about companion planting — which is like matching plants that enhance flavors and harvests as well as provide protection from predatory insects. Good companions are like a match made in heaven. Bad companions are like a match made in the “other place.”
(To be continued)
