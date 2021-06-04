EDITOR’S NOTE: First of a two-part series
The first day of summer is quickly approaching. We’ll welcome the summer solstice on June 20, when the sun will be at its highest and most northern point in the sky, maximizing the amount of sunshine in the Northern Hemisphere.
It’s also the longest day and the shortest night of the year.
At White Mountain Community Garden, we are aware of two specific things to watch for: weeds and garden pests.
Like clockwork when it gets warm, weeds grow and aphids appear en masse.
How do you protect your garden against these enemies?
For weeds, it’s knowledge and using a cheap, serrated kitchen knife as the best way to battle weeds and deliver less disturbance to the soil.
A shovel or a trowel leaves gaping holes. It’s better to slip a knife into the soil to cut the roots and pull the culprit weed out of the ground.
Unfortunately, it’s very important to continue to cut the weeds constantly because when left unattended they will grow back to crowd and overtake the good plants in the garden. Continuously cutting back the weed roots is necessary.
Rae Gauthier, manager of the garden, gave a presentation of the common weeds we find at the community garden. She provided a handout with photos of the weeds in early growth to identify the first leaves as well as the mature, flowered plant.
There are 45 listed weeds that are native, non-native, invasive and toxic in northern Arizona, according to the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Cooperative Extension of Coconino County. Their website is www.nazinvasiveplants.org/
Here are just a few that we encounter and battle every day at the garden:
• Field bindweed — A creeping Jenny, wild morning glory and extensive root system that runs deep and wide in the soil, is very tenacious and difficult to destroy. It’s non-native and considered a noxious weed. We have a lot of bindweed at the garden.
• Foxtail barley grass – The seed heads (awns) have a needlelike bristle at the tip that can be dangerous for livestock and pets because they can work their way into an animal’s mouth, nose, eyes and digestive system. And, the awns manage to attach to shoelaces, works into the fabric of sneakers and into socks —very annoying and dangerous.
• Cheeseweed — Looks aesthetic but can serve as a reservoir for a number of plant viruses that will affect tomatoes and alfalfa. It has a large, tough taproot.
• Goathead — Also known as puncture vine, it has seeds that germinate quickly after lying dormant in the soil for many years and grows sharp burrs that cause serious injury to people, pets, wildlife, bicycle and vehicle tires. It’s classified as a noxious weed.
• Ragweed — This has allelopathic (toxic) properties that inhibits the growth of neighboring plants but mostly notable for producing huge amounts of pollen in the fall, afflicting millions of people who have allergies. The name alone can make people sneeze.
• Purslane — Very prolific in the succulent (Portulacaceae) family. To some people, purslane is edible and to others, a prolific, encroaching weed in the garden.
Don’t forget to wear gloves when pulling or handling weeds.
Some weeds have stickers or fine hairs that pierce and even cut the skin.
Some weeds have a milky sap that can cause irritation if exposed to open cuts or the eyes.
Keep that trusty knife nearby to slip into the soil and cut the roots.
Don’t use herbicides. Some gardeners use vinegars in different concentrated strengths of 10%, 20% and 30%.
Use with caution.
The second enemy to combat in the garden: aphids and other insect pests.
Part 2 of this series will run on July 2. The garden’s website is wmcgarden.org, and videos can be found on YouTube.
