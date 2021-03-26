Defensive Pistol League is a shooting club at the Second Knoll Target Range.
At 1 p.m. every fourth Sunday the range hosts the opportunity for you to improve your shooting skills. Members of DPL design scenarios whereby you use your pistol to respond to a threat.
The threat could be a home invasion, a carjacking, a parking lot encounter or workplace violence. This is your opportunity to try different concealed carry methods to determine which method works best for you.
Based on the premise that practice makes perfect, you can reshoot the scenario as many times as necessary to improve your ability to respond to the threat.
There is no score and no timer.
No one is ranked.
Instead, there is an opportunity to learn from others how you could improve and be more effective with your carry method and improve your response time.
The cost is $3 for a WMSA Inc. member and $6 for a non-member, and $1 goes to the club’s purchase of materials.
The rest of the money goes to range fees.
Even though this club is for knowledgeable shooters, beginners are encouraged to attend and learn.
If you have purchased a new pistol, what better way to break it in, practice shooting skills and learn how to defend yourself than with the Defensive Pistol League?
The only equipment required is a pistol, ammo and a method of concealed carry.
Haven’t chosen a method of concealed carry yet?
Come anyway and see what is available in the market today and what our club members recommend.
No pistol or ammo?
Come anyway and watch people learn and have fun at the same time.
For information, contact Manuel Tavares, the club representative to the White Mountain Shooters Assoc. Inc. board of directors.
He can be reached at tavaresmanuel125@yahoo.com or call 928-940-2554 or visit the WMSA Inc. website at www.wmsainc.org.
