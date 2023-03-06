PHOENIX — Butterflies are back at the Desert Botanical Garden, which has been working for years to help boost the still-endangered monarch butterfly’s population, as well as the milkweed plant it depends on for its lifecycle in the Grand Canyon State.

Majestic Mariposas, the garden’s spring butterfly exhibit, welcomes visitors daily from March 4 through May 14 to see and learn about more than 2,000 native butterflies on display, including the iconic but dwindling monarch.

