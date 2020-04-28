All developed recreationl sites within the Southwestern Region National Forests and National Grasslands in the states of New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, and Oklahoma have been closed to entry and use until further notice.

The purpose is to limit the spread of COVID-19, and to protect public health and safety.

Following is a list of closed sites within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests:

Black Mesa Campgrounds

Canyon Point Campground

Aspen Campground

Black Canyon Rim Campground Gentry Campground

Rim Campground

Mogollon Campground

Crook Group Campground

Woods Canyon Lake Group Campground

Spillway Campground

Spillway Group Campground

Sinkhole Campground

Chevelon Lake Campground

Chevelon Crossing Campground

Clifton Campgrounds

Blackjack Campground

Coal Creek Campground

Granville Campground

Strayhorse Campground

Honeymoon Campground

Upper Juan Miller

Lower Juan Miller

Lakeside Campgrounds

Scott Reservoir Campground

Lewis Canyon Group Campground Los Burros Campground

Springerville Campgrounds

Rainbow Campground

Grayling Campground

Brookchar Campground

Cutthroat Campground

Apache Trout Campground

Benny Creek Campground

Winn Campground

Hoyer Campground

