All developed recreationl sites within the Southwestern Region National Forests and National Grasslands in the states of New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, and Oklahoma have been closed to entry and use until further notice.
The purpose is to limit the spread of COVID-19, and to protect public health and safety.
Following is a list of closed sites within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests:
Black Mesa Campgrounds
Canyon Point Campground
Aspen Campground
Black Canyon Rim Campground Gentry Campground
Rim Campground
Mogollon Campground
Crook Group Campground
Woods Canyon Lake Group Campground
Spillway Campground
Spillway Group Campground
Sinkhole Campground
Chevelon Lake Campground
Chevelon Crossing Campground
Clifton Campgrounds
Blackjack Campground
Coal Creek Campground
Granville Campground
Strayhorse Campground
Honeymoon Campground
Upper Juan Miller
Lower Juan Miller
Lakeside Campgrounds
Scott Reservoir Campground
Lewis Canyon Group Campground Los Burros Campground
Springerville Campgrounds
Rainbow Campground
Grayling Campground
Brookchar Campground
Cutthroat Campground
Apache Trout Campground
Benny Creek Campground
Winn Campground
Hoyer Campground
