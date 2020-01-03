We tromp through the Christmas snow, me and Loki – still working out the relationship. He is in Malamute heaven – having spent the night sleeping on the porch savoring the snow. Far as he’s concerned, the heat wave’s finally broken and the weather’s perfect.
I’m just clumping along in my snow boots, slipping on the muddy spots and crunching on the icy bits. The trees are sheathed with ice and frosted with snow, jeweled now that the sun’s working its way through the clouds.
Loki’s beside himself, shushing about on his big snowshoe paws. He’s been waiting for this all his life, having suffered through a Phoenix puppyhood and narrowly missing a lifetime exile to China with the exchange student who bought him. When she discovered she couldn’t take him home with her – he wound up with us through the intervention of a succession of friends.
And now, he finally gets to experience winter.
He’s bounding about, perfectly protected by his double coat – the frequently shed undercoat for warmth and the long black and white outer coat to keep the snow and rain from penetrating. Up to this moment, I’ve been mostly vacuuming up that undercoat. Every week, I get enough hair off that beast to manufacture two poodles.
Malamutes are descended from Siberian work dogs that migrated into Alaska with the first humans to explore North America – a breed with a traceable 12,000-year lineage. Stronger and slower than an Alaskan Husky, Malamutes were treasured as sled dogs capable of pulling 1,000-pound loads. He weighs maybe 90 pounds, but can knock me flat running past me at on the trail.
They’re also strangely fond of humans – which has transformed them into endearing pets that don’t get nearly enough exercise.
But they’re also pack animals, focused on who gets to be the Alpha dog. He and I are still negotiating that point. And that’s why I’m worried the darned scientists are going to mess up the whole relationship. Thank the Lord he can’t read: I’d never hear the end of it.
I mean, I’m just barely holding my own with Loki now.
For starters, you can’t just order him around. He has to see the sense in your suggestion. Moreover, he figures if you’re dumb enough to leave him all alone and bored, then you just don’t have much to say about his behavior – whether it’s emptying the trash for snacks or unwrapping the Christmas presents early.
Turns out, staying ahead of a dog that’s smarter than you takes a certain dexterity.
So I don’t feed him until I’m done eating and remind him I don’t have to take him on the daily walks he so craves.
So I’m glad he’s not reading the medical journals.
For instance, a study in the Journal of the American Heart Association recently found that if you live alone, owning a dog cuts the risk of death by heart attack some 33 percent and the risk of stroke by 27 percent. If you’re living with a spouse of child, a dog still cuts heart and stroke risk by 12-15 percent. The study involved gathering the medical records of 182,000 heart attack patients and 155,000 stroke patients. The researchers speculated the benefit stems from a reduction in depression and social isolation coupled with an increase in exercise.
A Mayo Clinic study came to a similar conclusion. Researchers studied 2,000 people living in the Czech Republic and found that pet owners had lower rates of heart attack, obesity, physical inactivity blood pressure and cholesterol. They found dog owners ate a better diet, better controlled blood sugar and exercised more, regardless of age, sex or education, according to Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Another study by researchers from Johns Hopkins University showed that if you have in a dog as a child, you’re 24 percent less likely to develop schizophrenia as an adult. No one’s quite sure how to explain the results, published in the online journal PLOS ONE. The study involved 1,371 people, including 396 with schizophrenia, 381 with bipolar disorder and 594 controls.
Alas, none of this information will improve my negotiating position if Loki gets his paws on it.
How will I justify not feeding him steak from the table if he learns he’s making me live longer? Furthermore, I will admit to you privately so long as don’t tell Loki – that he makes me exercise. I’m pretty sure I would not have pulled on my snow boots and lumbered through out if he wasn’t always so eager.
But I’m letting none of this show as we reach our favorite pond – with the light glinting off the ice. My breath’s a cloud and the pristine silence of snow amplifies the sound of the creek.
Loki bounds over to me, for his treat.
“Sit,” I say sternly – ever in control.
He sits promptly, grinning up at me.
“You’re lucky I feed you at all,” I say.
He delicately nibbles the treat from my fingers then goes bounding back across the stream, brimming with joy and the smells of the damp, cold earth.
I watch him go, feeling like I’m gonna live forever.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
