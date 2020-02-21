A couple of weeks ago, I woke up in the middle of the night and came out of a heavy dream which left me very confused about what was real and what wasn’t. I had been running from something and was then only half awake. I could hear a single coyote howling. Then all of a sudden numerous others joined in with yips that sent chills down my spine, especially since my dream had me already feeling rather paranoid. The pack sounded like it was right outside my bedroom window and the reverberation of its wild nature jarred me wide awake with my heart pounding. In a short while the howling quit as abruptly as it had begun, and I finally drifted back to sleep. By morning I had forgotten all about it.
Later that day after I had been working in the back of my house, I came out to the kitchen to get some lunch, and there was a very healthy looking coyote lying down right outside my big window. The memory of chilling yowls instantly returned to me and I looked to see if I could spot his companions. He appeared to be alone but acted as brazen as his yips had sounded during the night. Most of the time coyotes, as well as foxes, like the grey fox that came for a quick drink of water two days ago, just trot on through my property, but this coyote was in no hurry to go anywhere. He looked as if he owned the place, which, in fact, he really does. I sometimes have to remember that I’m the visitor.
He lay there enjoying the warmth of the sun while I fixed my lunch. In a little while he ambled over to an elongated berm of dirt I had brought in with the intention of landscaping with trees and flowers to give some additional definition to my property. He picked a spot on top of the hill, again in full sunshine. Wildlife most often stay in the shady areas in order to meld into the environment, but this one stretched out in plain sight and kept his eyes on my cabin in spite of the fact that he was looking into the sun.
A few years ago in a January snowstorm, a coyote appeared out in the same area of my property. I had let my dog out into my 5-acre yard, and a little while after that, I looked out to see a coyote and Moonbeam “playing.” They were jumping at each other and then running around. Slowly but surely, the coyote was luring my dog further and further away, probably where other coyotes were waiting to join the “fun.” My friend and I ran out though the snow yelling and screaming. Thankfully, the coyote ran off and Moonbeam came to me. Coyotes and dogs may well be related, but bloodlines are not a saving grace for our domestic pets. Was this the same coyote? Did he remember there used to be a dog here? Or was this another coyote with some other scheme in mind?
There are many techniques for hunting: tracking, hiding, waiting, herding, stalking, and baiting are a few of them. Coyotes are very crafty and may use any combination that works. Coyotes now populate every state, except Hawaii, and roam at will in all kinds of habitats including cities. The wild canines have learned there is a plethora of pets in the midst of civilization which, if found unattended, could well become a meal.
This coyote may just have been resting, but somewhere deep down inside of me, I really felt like he was up to something. Wild opportunistic creatures are always alert. It wasn’t long before the action began, and as it turned out, I think the coyote was purposefully being conspicuous by resting in the sunshine on top of the mound. The new neighbor’s dog finally spotted it and ran barking toward it. The coyote didn’t move. Had he been baiting the dog? The dog stopped a few feet away and approached the wild creature slowly. The coyote rose and wagged his tail and then assumed a playful pose. The dog was about the same size as the coyote and after some hesitation, he willingly joined in the play. Slowly, they began to move farther out into the forest. Because of the numbers present in last night’s yowling pack, I knew others could be somewhere around. I kept an eye on the forest beyond and when I saw movement in the background, I couldn’t bear to let the rest unfold. I ran out the door yelling and screaming like I had with my own dog, but this dog wasn’t used to me. Both animals ran away. The dog was close to his home territory, so I could only hope he would stay safe and find his way back. It wasn’t until some time later that I saw him trotting back through my property toward home. Whew!
Our domestic dogs have evolved from wolves and are coyotes’ cousins. They can turn back wild if they are lost out in the forest—that is, if they survive. The biggest danger comes when they are out in strange territory without a leash and then chase wildlife. They can easily get lost and may not find their way back. Owners usually think their pets will come when called, but in a strange location with a wild creature in front of them and a wild scent in the wind, even the best trained dogs seldom listen.
A couple of times in my life I have seen domestic dogs group together and turn into a wild pack. That happened on our ranch when a bunch of domestic dogs formed a pack and started killing cattle, and I witnessed it again here on the mountain just last summer when some friends and I were heading for Horeshoe Cienega Lake. There is always some kind of goal associated with my adventures out in nature although my real underlying motivation is simply that I love being out in the wild. This particular day the excuse was fishing, but any escapade in nature opens up the possibility for all kinds of experiences. I’ve learned that when I get overly invested in one thing, I miss out on life as it truly unfolds, so I always try to stay open to the day’s own story. Indeed the fishing was good that day, but another adventure unfurled into a chapter that was rather unique to the mountain.
We were in my friend’s truck with her boat behind and were passing by a long meadow before we got to the lake. Suddenly, my friend in the back seat said, “Wait! You have to go back. A coyote is after a calf.” It took me a while to find a place to turn around with the boat, but finally we got back and parked off the road. Sure enough, something was after livestock, but it wasn’t a coyote nor was it a small calf. It was a a hefty yearling steer and the predators were domestic dogs—three of them. One dog was biting at his face, another was attacking him from behind. The third was standing by ready to jump into acton.
Without much thought, I crawled through the fence, picked up a large stick and went running toward them yelling. Two of them ran off. One remained, not wanting to let go of the steer’s nose. When I got closer, it hesitated, and so did I. What did I think I was doing? At this point they were all crazed, including the steer. I glanced back and saw my friends coming and decided this might not have been the smartest idea I’d ever had. I waved the stick in the air and finally threw it at them. The last dog ran off and I turned back before we all got into trouble.
The dogs were soon out of sight and there was little more we could do, so we headed back to the truck and went on our way, hoping the dogs wouldn’t return. After a few hours of successful fishing, we were returning home and saw the steer closer to the road. He was alive, but worse off. His tail was chewed off, his ears ripped down, and his face bloody. We went on to Hon-Dah and told the attendant at the sports shop what had happened. He immediately called an official who headed out to dispatch the steer.
About a week later, we were driving down the backroad along Paradise Creek when we spotted one of the same dogs, a black and white one, eating in the belly of a freshly killed elk. I filmed it for awhile and when we moved in closer, it took off into the woods. We didn’t see any other dogs at the time, but about an hour later, we decided to go back and check on it again. There were no dogs at the elk site so we drove on a ways then spotted three dogs through the trees—the same three who had attacked the steer. A little ways further on, five more dogs trotted up a little hill. I pulled ahead to wait and see if they would come out by the road through a little draw. Sure enough, all five appeared looking very healthy. A couple of them wore collars, a great shepherd especially caught our attention with what appeared to be tags on her collar. They traveled back down the road toward the elk and joined the other three dogs. Eight of them in a pack could easily have killed the elk, but of course we’ll never know the whole story.
We went out all over that area several more times in the next few weeks but never saw them again. We have no idea how they wound up out in the wild or how they had grouped together, but survival is a strong drive and they had learned how to stay alive, at least for the short term. I’m guessing, however, that the steer was not the only animal to be dispatched through this whole ordeal. It was a sad story all the way around. Once the killing starts there is usually no good outcome for our dogs in the wild.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
