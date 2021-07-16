Posted July 2
PHOENIX — In recent days the White Mountains area has gotten downpours of rain and hail, but the hot and dry conditions are sure to return.
That climate reduces the amount of natural vegetation available to bears in the wild, raising the chance of them wandering into areas they are typically not seen in search of food. Although bears are typically shy and tend to avoid humans they have an excellent sense of smell, and this can be problematic for bears and people.
Wildlife officials advise those living or visiting bear country to avoid feeding wildlife and to not leave trash, food or other attractants such as pet food or bird seed accessible, because a fed bear is a dead bear.
“If a bear becomes habituated to getting food from trash cans and other human sources, it’s only a matter of time before it loses its fear of humans and begins to actively search out human food sources,” says Larry Phoenix, AZGFD region 2 (Flagstaff) supervisor. “At that point, the bear becomes a threat to public safety.”
Here are some tips to avoid attracting bears:
• Keep them away from your home
• Keep all trash inside a secured area until collection day. If that’s not possible, keep food waste in a bag in the freezer and place those in the trash as close to collection time as possible.
• Take bird feeders down at night.
• Keep pet and livestock food inside or remove all uneaten food.
Although forest closures or restrictions due to wildfires and hot, dry conditions may temporarily affect access for hiking and camping in parts of Arizona, the following are good tips nonetheless:
Camping
• Keep your food and attractants secured and inaccessible to bears. Do not keep food in your tent.
• Don’t burn left-over food or trash on the grill.
• Set up your campsite away from places where bears might forage for food, such as creeks, rivers and other bodies of water.
Hiking
• Don’t wear scented lotions, deodorant or perfumes.
• Make noise or hike in groups.
• If you take your pet hiking with you, keep it on a leash at all times.
In case of a bear encounter
• Do NOT run.
• Back away slowly while keeping your eyes on the bear.
• Make yourself look bigger than you are by flaunting your arms or pulling your shirt/jacket up higher than your head.
• Throw items and yell at the bear.
• If attacked, fight back.
Bear sightings in areas where there is human activity should be reported to AZGFD’s dispatch center at 623-236-7201. For questions or to obtain a brochure on living with bears, visit www.azgfd.com/Wildlife/LivingWith.
2 ranges reopen
PHOENIX — A pair of Arizona Game and Fish Commission-owned shooting ranges have resumed operations following recent rains that have led to the reopening of some of the state’s national forests.
The Northern Arizona Shooting Range opened July 9. The range, located about 20 miles east of Flagstaff, has been closed since June 23 after fire danger, dry conditions and wildfire activity forced a full closure of the Coconino National Forest.
With the reopening of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, the Second Knoll Target Range, located about six miles east of Show Low, reopened July 10. The range had been closed since June 24.
Random draw complete for fall hunts
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has completed its random draw for 2021 fall hunts.
The results are now available for those who have a free AZGFD portal account, or by calling the department at 602-942-3000, pressing “2” and following the prompts. Be prepared to provide a Social Security or Department ID number, and date of birth. This service is free.
To open a portal account, visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and complete the required fields. A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. For questions about creating a portal account, call the department at 602-942-3000 and press “7.”
By the numbers:
• 50,258: The total number of hunt permit-tags issued.
• 191,182: The total number of those who applied for hunts or bonus points.
• 148,409: The total number of applications submitted.
All hunt permit-tags are expected to be mailed by Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.