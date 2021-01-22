PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey Jan. 14 announced the nomination of Clay Hernandez, a Tucson attorney and avid outdoorsman, to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.
Hernandez is a longtime hunter and angler and has dedicated nearly 30 years to wildlife conservation. He is a member of Trout Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Arizona Elk Society, the Arizona Antelope Foundation, and Project Healing Waters of Southern Arizona. He has served as president of the Old Pueblo (Tucson) chapter of Trout Unlimited and was on the board of the Tucson Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He has volunteered as a fly fishing guide for Project Healing Waters in Arizona, Colorado and Alaska. He also volunteered for four years in an Outdoor Studies class for a Tucson High School.
His nomination is pending confirmation by the Arizona Senate.
