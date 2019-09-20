PINETOP — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is again partnering with the Arizona Elk Society White Mountain Chapter (AES) to offer an elk natural history and viewing workshop Saturday, Oct. 5, at Sipe White Mountain Wildlife Area near Eagar.
Workshop presentations will begin at 11 a.m. and are followed by an early dinner AES. Maps will be provided to nearby areas with likely elk viewing opportunities. Sipe Wildlife Area has several hiking trails where you might see elk or other wildlife.
Late September to early October is breeding season, making it the best time of year to view local elk. The bulls will bugle as they battle to gather cow elk into harems and it is truly an awesome time of year to experience this unique wildlife event.
The workshop will be limited to 150 participants and costs $20 per person for each reservation. The dinner is a fundraiser for the AES, whose mission is to enhance the quality of wildlife habitat as well as teaching our next generation the importance of being responsible stewards of our national heritage our great outdoors.
Dinner will include a hamburger, side and dessert. Water and refreshments will also be provided. Children must be at least 12 years old to participate.
Workshop topics covered include elk natural history; elk management in Arizona; history of Sipe White Mountain Wildlife area; how to choose the best optics for wildlife viewing or hunting; elk calling; Wildlife Photography by AZGFD photographer George Andrejko or How to get started hunting by AES
Additional information
If you plan on looking for elk after the workshop, please wear long pants and hiking/comfortable shoes. Participants might be walking distances of a quarter-mile or more in low light conditions.
Be prepared for a cool night and possible rain; layering would be best. Also, try to wear dark or camo clothing. White or bright clothes will alert wildlife when participants are near. Bring a headlamp or flashlight, binoculars or spotting scope if you have one, a camera and water.
For more information, contact Diane Tilton at the Arizona Game and Fish Pinetop Office at 928-532-3691 or email dtilton@azgfd.gov. To register for the event, visit www.arizonaelksociety.org.
