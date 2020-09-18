Arizona anglers: Fishing report information is in transition.
The following is a general description and quarterly fall forecast for fishing conditions in major public water bodies in the respective regions.
Mogollon Rim watersBear Canyon Lake — Rating: Good
Bear Canyon Lake is steep, as well as deep. There is little shallow water, except at the upper end of the lake. Fish using small spinners and lures. If fishing off the bottom, avoid casting out too far where the water is very deep. Bait anglers should try fishing with a worm and bobber. Fly anglers using a float tube or kayak can find solitude at Bear Canyon Lake, especially on weekdays. However, fly-fishing from shore or wading is difficult because the tree line comes right to the water’s edge, and the water gets deep close to shore. Rainbow trout are stocked once in mid-September. Check out Bear Canyon Lake as your late summer fishing paradise.
Black Canyon Lake — Rating: Poor
Trout have not been stocked since June. The lake currently contains illegally introduced green sunfish and largemouth bass; anglers are encouraged to catch and remove these species to help control their populations. There is no limit for bass and sunfish here.
C.C. Cragin (Blueridge) — Rating: Good
C.C. Cragin was stocked this spring and should be good fishing from a boat this fall using lures or cow bells with worms.
Chevelon Canyon — Rating: Good
Because of the difficult access, this lake is popular with float-tubers. Its deep canyon and well-forested edges make this lake a cool respite during the summer. Some lures to try are Kastmasters, Panther Martin spinners and Rapalas for stocked rainbows and wild brown trout. Fly-fishermen should try wooly buggers or wooly worms in black or brown colors, crayfish-colored patterns, and brown or black Simi Seal leeches, peacock ladies or other large streamers. Chevelon Canyon is stocked with fingerling trout in the spring and managed as a put-and-grow fishery.
Chevelon Canyon Lake is a hike-in or ATV accessible lake only, with a two trout limit and artificial fly/lure only regulations. As fall progresses, be careful of spawning brown trout upstream of the lake. Try not to target fish on redds or step on redds in the stream. This lake has a great population of wild browns. Protecting spawning fish will allow these populations to thrive.
Clear Creek Reservoir — Rating: Fair
Rainbow trout stocked in spring should be fished out by now, though in a 2019 survey, stocked trout were found all the way up where Clear Creek comes into Clear Creek Reservoir. Instead, target warmwater species like largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish and common carp in areas with rocky structure or edge vegetation to provide cover. As daytime temperatures cool, even in Winslow, bass should be more mobile and active. Fish in the morning from a boat or kayak, cruise around and enjoy the unique geology through the middle of the day, and then catch the evening bite at night. Try small hooks with a worm and bobber near rocks and structure for sunfish. For bullhead and channel catfish, use bait on bottom such as worms and chicken livers, especially at night when catfish are most active.
Knoll Lake — Rating: Good
Knoll Lake was stocked with 18,000 Rainbow trout this spring/early summer. Fishing can be good in the fall on Knoll Lake.
Willow Springs Lake — Rating: Hot
As daytime temperatures cool, water stratification breaks up and trout disperse throughout all depths. Willow Springs is stocked with catchable rainbow trout weekly until mid-September. Tiger trout were stocked in August and the beginning of September. Large numbers of trout remain uncaught into the fall and continue to provide excellent opportunity for anglers. Try Kastmasters, small Rapalas or Panther Martins for either species.
Fly fishermen should have luck with dry flies, dark colored wooly buggers, Semi Seal leeches, and nymphs. Shore anglers fishing for trout can try nightcrawlers or PowerBait. Green sunfish and smallmouth bass were illegally introduced to this lake. Try a small hook with a worm under a bobber, even during the hotter parts of the day.
Woods Canyon Lake — Rating: Hot
Just like at Willow Springs Lake, water temperatures should be mixing and letting fish move freely into deep water. Large numbers of trout remain uncaught into the fall and continue to provide excellent opportunity for anglers. If fishing for trout from shore, try PowerBait or worms. Fly anglers may have luck on dry flies or small nymphs right at sunset. Boaters can try trolling a Super Duper or tiny gold Kastmaster lures.
The lake is loaded with crayfish; try fishing for large trout with spinners or lures that imitate crayfish patterns. Fish for illegally stocked green sunfish along the rocky shore with nightcrawlers. Woods Canyon Lake is stocked weekly throughout September with rainbow trout. Tiger trout were stocked in August.
White MountainsBecker Lake — Rating: Good
Becker Lake can only be fished with artificial flies and lures with a single point barbless hook, catch and release trout only. Big Rainbow and Tiger Trout lurk along the weed beds on the south end, but can be found in the middle of the lake by boat and float tube as well. Flies to try are midges, Prince Nymph, brown Montana stone and KP bugger. There is limited opportunity for shore fishing and wading especially due to low water, but there is a floating fishing pier that is handicapped accessible. Spin fishermen can try Z-rays, small Kastmasters or Panther Martins with the treble replaced with a single point barbless hook.
In early fall, fishing is best in the morning before the wind picks up and evenings after the monsoon storms have passed. In late fall when daytime temperatures are cool, all day can be very productive. Illegally introduced Largemouth Bass can also be found in this lake and anglers are encouraged to harvest bass to help the trout populations.
Big Lake — Rating: Fair
Cooling daytime temperatures and afternoon monsoon storms are helping to break up algae blooms and improve visibility in Big Lake. Big Lake is not deep enough to develop a thermocline and cannot “break up” in the fall. Murky water and poor visibility are due to algae blooms, not sediment being disturbed from the bottom. Anglers should see increased bite as the weather cools and trout become more active.
Bait and shore fishermen can try anything from worms to PowerBait. Fishing from a boat is generally more successful in the early fall than fishing from the shoreline, when the fish move into deep, cooler water. As temperatures cool, trout will be found in shallower water, but shore angling remains difficult due to low water levels. Boaters should try trolling spinners and flies. Rainbow Trout often forage on bottom, while Cutthroat may be a couple feet higher in the water column. To attract Cutthroat, use lures that resemble crayfish or their movement. Brook Trout will hit flies, but also try nightcrawlers on the bottom.
Greer Lakes (Bunch, Tunnel, River) — Rating: Fair
River typically will have the most water, the longest into the fall before filling again. Water rights are owned by the irrigation company and the lake levels get extremely low during the summer. When the lakes begin filling again in the fall, fish near the inflows where the water is the most fresh. Try insect and crayfish mimic flies and lures flowing in with the fresh water.
Trolling flies, such as brown or black wooly buggers, or spinners is likely to work well in River Reservoir. Sometimes there’s good surface action in the evenings; try hoppers or nymphs under a hopper in the early fall when insects are active. As fall progresses, be careful of spawning Brown Trout upstream of the lake. Try not to target fish on redds or step on redds in the stream. This lake has a great population of wild browns. Protecting spawning fish will allow these populations to thrive.
This fishery is one of the best locations to catch large Brown Trout in the state! Currently, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is doing a project with the Brown Trout population of River Reservoir to assess population, movement and harvest numbers. Each fish that is part of this study has been tagged with a plastic floy tag that has an identification number that currently ranges from 1 – 500. Anglers are encouraged to treat these fish as they normally would and are allowed to harvest these tagged fish as usual. If you do catch a tagged trout please call 928-532-3860 to report the catch with the ID number on the tag.
Carnero Lake — Rating: Good
Fishing from the shoreline or using spinners or lures is difficult at this lake because of the weeds. The best way to fish is from a small boat, canoe or float tube. Fly fish for Rainbow Trout and Tiger Trout with wooly buggers, prince nymphs or light-colored nymphs in open areas. The water is deepest near the islands on the north end of the lake. Water quality will only improve throughout the fall as cooler daytime temperatures and afternoon monsoons cool things down. Access is still difficult and requires a slog out into the mud to get a float tube or kayak in. Carnero won’t fill back up until winter storms, so put your chest waders on and fish!
Concho Lake — Rating: Poor
As water temperatures warm throughout the summer and water is used for irrigation, this lake becomes inhospitable to trout and tolerable for warmwater species. By fall, only kayaking and shore fishing may be possible due to low water. Use corn to catch Common Carp. Try chicken liver or worms on bottom in the evening and night for Channel Catfish.
Crescent Lake — Rating: Poor
Crescent lake was not stocked this year due to poor water quality. There may be a few hold over trout left from last year. Bait and shore fishermen can try nightcrawlers and PowerBait. Rocky points on the west side are good for shore anglers when the lake is weedy. Boat anglers consistently do better at Crescent than shore fishermen. Boaters can try trolling with flies, such as wooly buggers, prince nymphs or peacock ladies, or use spinners like Panther Martins, small Mepps or Rooster Tails. Use flashy lures or streamers, or bait. Summer algae blooms and low water likely decreased fishing success.
Fool Hollow Lake — Rating: Good
With a variety of fish species, Fool Hollow Lake offers something for everyone, from first-time anglers to seasoned veterans. For kids and novice anglers, nightcrawlers on the bottom or under a bobber in rocky areas are a good way to go for Bluegill or Green Sunfish. More experienced anglers can try spinner baits, jigs and nightcrawler rigs around underwater rocky structure, where large Smallmouth Bass, Largemouth Bass and Walleye lurk. This is a great lake to catch trophy-sized Walleye. Catch catfish in early fall with nightcrawlers or chicken livers on the bottom. Try small bass and sunfish mimic lures for Walleye in the rocky shallows during the evening. Water quality is good and Rainbow Trout were stocked until the end of August.
Lee Valley Lake — Rating: Poor
Lee Valley Lake can only be fished with artificial lures and flies. The lake was stocked with Arctic Grayling this year, but was not stocked this year with Apache Trout this year due to poor water quality. Float tubes are popular and easy to use at this lake. However, fishing success from shore is comparable to fishing from a float tube or a boat. Lee Valley holds the state record for Arctic Grayling (14.65 inches). Either end of the dam is a good place to fish from shore. Fly fishing is usually the most productive technique at this lake. Wet flies to try are hare’s ear nymphs, small peacock ladies and prince nymphs in sizes 14 to 16. Just before dark, surface action can be good with dry flies, such as small Adams, mosquito or midge larvae, and light Cahills in sizes 16 to 20. Successful spinning lures can be small Panther Martin, small Z-ray or a very small Kastmaster fished from the dam.
Luna Lake — Rating: Fair
Luna Lake is the last chance to fish in eastern Arizona before the New Mexico state line. Large, scenic, with lots of visitor amenities and close to the town of Alpine, Luna Lake offers good spring, early summer and fall fishing for locals and visitors alike. This lake holds the current state record for Cutthroat Trout at 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Summer algae blooms and water quality issues should be clearing up in the fall and really improve fishing. Trolling with flies works well in spring and early summer at Luna Lake. Try wooly buggers, a prince nymph, simi seal leech and other large wet flies. Nightcrawlers and PowerBait fished off the bottom also work well. Shore and boat anglers both have success at Luna. An aerator was installed this summer to improve water quality, and will only get better as fall progresses.
Lyman Lake — Rating: Fair
The largest lake in the region with great amenities and no boat motor restrictions, Lyman Lake State Park attracts anglers, as well as campers and water skiers year-round. Spring 2018 population surveys found large numbers of Walleye and Channel Catfish throughout the lake. Try fishing for Largemouth Bass, Walleye and sunfish along rocky or weedy areas of the lake. Predatory fish like Walleye and bass should be concentrated in the deeper, northern areas near the dam. Fish for catfish with nightcrawlers or chicken livers on bottom at night. Catch carp with corn or dough baits. Lyman Lake has filled significantly since the low water of 2018 changing fish behavior and habitat. Try new techniques in new areas if your usual methods aren’t working.
Nelson Reservoir — Rating: Poor
Nelson Reservoir was not stocked this year due to poor water quality. There may be a few hold over trout left from last year. Water levels are still good as the lake filled this spring and continued spilling into early summer. The southern end is the most shallow and may be totally inaccessible due to weeds. Fish from a boat or along the rocks at the dam. This lake has been known to produce trophy sized Black Crappie. Try spinners such as Panther Martins or Z-rays, artificial flies and bait, especially nightcrawlers. Green Sunfish are plentiful and can be easily caught along the rocky shoreline with nightcrawlers. Target rainbow Trout during overcast days or even as its raining when fish may be more active and less concerned with shadows overhead.
Patterson Ponds — Rating: Good
Located in St. Johns, this Community Fishing Water is stocked with Rainbow Trout in fall. Try using small Panther Martins or gold Kastmasters. Bluegill are stocked in early summer and Channel Catfish are stocked in the later summer months. Look for Rainbow Trout stockings in October and November. Fish with chicken livers or nightcrawlers on bottom during the evening and night when catfish are most active. A regular AZ fishing license or a community fishing license is required to fish here. The pond daily bag limits in community fishing waters (2 trout; 2 catfish; 5 sunfish) apply.
Rainbow Lake — Rating: Fair
Because so much shoreline is privately owned, Rainbow Lake is best fished from a boat. Water levels are low this year and there are minimal weeds. Anglers may have some luck casting near structure with spinner baits for Largemouth Bass and Northern Pike. Help remove illegally introduced Northern Pike by harvesting any caught. Fish on the bottom with nightcrawlers or stink baits to catch catfish. Grass Carp (White Amur) are stocked into this lake to control weed populations; statewide daily harvest limit is 1 per day, minimum 30 inches. Bow fishing is not a legal method of take for Grass Carp. However, Grass Carp are a fun summer treat when other fish aren’t biting. Try small hoppers, green or white flies, or small lures – anything that might look like plants – and let a Grass Carp tow you around for the afternoon.
Scott Reservoir — Rating: Fair
Rainbow Trout were stocked in spring and catchable Channel Catfish were added to boost the population. While trout may be fished out, catfish are fun in the evenings on corn, chicken livers, night crawlers,or your own special stinkbait. Other warmwater species like Largemouth Bass or Bluegill may be restocked when further necessary dam maintenance is complete.
Show Low Lake — Rating: Good
With campground, bathrooms, fish cleaning station and boat rentals, Show Low Lake is a great place to get away from it all while having amenities close by. Rainbow Trout are stocked in spring and summer, while naturally reproducing Walleye, sunfish, bass and Channel Catfish provide fishing opportunities the rest of the year. Fingerling Channel Catfish were stocked this year to increase populations in the future. Use nightcrawlers or chicken livers on bottom to target catfish. In fall, water stratification breaks up thanks to cooler days. Trout remaining after the last stocking are more active and disperse throughout the lake. Fishing for trout is best in the morning and in the evening as the sun sets; use worms, PowerBait, or small lures.
The AZ State Record Walleye was caught here weighing in at 16lbs! Use fish mimics throughout the water column, especially in the evenings and near rocky structure. 2018 spring population surveys showed nice Smallmouth Bass; the largest fish was over 3 lbs and found right by the dock. It’s time for Show Low Lake to produce another state record and fall after summer crowds have left is a great time to do it!
Woodland Lake — Rating: Fair
Rainbow Trout were last stocked in May, so few remaining trout are likely persisting. Fingerling Channel Catfish were stocked during the spring to grow big for the coming years. Adult Channel Catfish can be caught using bait on bottom, especially at night. Small bass and sunfish may be hiding under the floating dock and can be fun with a small hook, worm and bobber.
White Mountain streamsShow Low Creek Tailwater — Rating: Fair
The large pool below Show Low Lake dam is stocked once in early September to finish out the summer fishing season. Fishing will start to drop off a couple weeks after the final stocking. Try flies or small lures to draw fish from bottom or under cover.
Show Low Creek Meadows — Rating: Fair
This new Community Fishing Water located at the Show Low Bluff trailhead in Show Low provides multiple opportunities for anglers and families alike. Hiking trails and a disc golf course provide extra fun! Show Low Creek Meadows be stocked with catchable sized Rainbow Trout each month throughout the fall. Fishing will continue to improve as water temperatures cool. There should also be holdover Bluegill and large Channel Catfish from summer stockings. Angling is permitted from the trailhead and bridge, upstream to the Hampton Inn on Hwy 260 / White Mountain Blvd in Show Low. Bait can be used, but daily bag limits are 2 trout, 2 catfish, 1 bass (minimum size 13”) and 5 sunfish.
Silver Creek — Rating: Hot
Silver Creek is stocked weekly through September with Apache Trout and/or Rainbow Trout. Silver Creek is open to harvest from Apr. 1 until Sep. 30. including bait fishing, 6 trout daily bag limit. No harvest is permitted after Sept. 30. On October 1, the catch and release season begins. Only artificial lure or fly with single point barbless hook may be used. Super catchable rainbow trout will be stocked on October 1. Fishing at Silver Creek will be very good except during the hottest and brightest parts of the day. Sight fish with dry flies or small nymphs in the morning and evening. Nymphs and midges drifted through the largest pools can be effective during the day. Small single hook lures will also be effective. Silver Creek is a Game and Fish Commission-owned property; entry is only allowed from 30 minutes after sunrise to 30 minutes before sunset, about 7:00am – 5:00pm. During catch-and- release season in the fall and winter, both the upper and lower section may be fished. No unauthorized entry is ever allowed in the hatchery grounds.
West Fork Black River — Rating: Good
Fishing is good for stocked Apache Trout and wild Brown Trout. The stream is stocked weekly with Apache Trout until mid-September. Flow levels are higher and slightly off color during monsoon run off, but will drop and clear as monsoon storms subside. Try dry flies, nymphs, streamers, small lures or PowerBait for trout. Hoppers or hoppers with droppers will work well in early fall when insects are most active. West Fork Campground is now open up to the first river crossing. When hiking upstream of the campground, West Fork Black River upstream of Hayground Creek is catch and release, artificial lure or fly only with single point barbless hook. Hayground Creek is closed to all fishing. As fall progresses, watch out for spawning Brown Trout. Try not to target fish on redds or step on redds in the stream. This creek has a great population of wild browns. Protecting spawning fish will allow these populations to thrive.
East Fork Black River — Rating: Good
Fishing is good for stocked Apache Trout and wild Brown Trout. The stream is stocked weekly with Apache Trout from May to mid-September. Flow levels are higher and slightly off color during monsoon run off, but will drop and clear as monsoon storms subside. Try dry flies, nymphs, wooly buggers, streamers, small lures or PowerBait for trout. Hoppers or hoppers with droppers will work well in early fall when insects are most active. As fall progresses, watch out for spawning Brown Trout. Try not to target fish on redds or step on redds in the stream. This creek has a great population of wild browns. Protecting spawning fish will allow these populations to thrive.
Little Colorado River in Greer — Rating: Hot
Fishing for wild Brown Trout should improve as water temperatures cool. Try dry flies, small nymphs, small lures or PowerBait for trout. Flow levels are higher and slightly off color during monsoon run off, but will drop and clear as monsoon storms subside. As fall progresses, watch out for spawning Brown Trout. Try not to target fish on redds or step on redds in the stream. This creek has a great population of wild browns. Protecting spawning fish will allow these populations to thrive.
Little Colorado River – Sheep’s Crossing/West Fork — Rating: Good
The river will be stocked through mid-September and cooling water temperatures will help improve fishing. Fishing for wild Apache Trout will be even better if you’re willing to hike upstream. Try dry flies like a Parachute Adams or small nymphs such as a Hare’s Ear. Small lures or PowerBait can be effective as well.
Central Arizona watersRoosevelt Lake — Rating: Hot
Lake temperatures are in the 80s and expected to reach the 70s by November. The lake is mostly full due to good precipitation last winter. See the current lake elevation. Fish should have plenty of habitat at multiple water levels thanks to all the hard work by all our partners and volunteers on fish habitat improvement sites.
Fish tend to be most active during the 90-minute windows surrounding the sun and moon rise and fall. When the moon is at full or new moon stage, the effect is stronger. There are many apps that you can use that display this information for you. As fishermen know, severe weather changes have an impact on the way fish feed. If a cold front is approaching the fish tend to move deeper into the water and lay low. Barometric pressure is a good indicator. If the pressure changes quickly, the fish tend to be less likely to show interest in your bait. If the pressure change is gradual, the fish will respond favorably.
Largemouth bass are present in all sizes and fishing for them is expected to be great throughout the fall. Last spring 2019, 10,000 fingerling Florida strain largemouth bass were stocked into the lake. Previous stockings of Florida strain largemouth bass occurred in 2017, 2016, and 2015. These stockings should contribute to the population and provide great fishing opportunities. As the weather cools and fish become more active, shift to working top-water baits and fishing in shallower water. Try fishing one of our fish habitat improvement sites, check out the map! When in doubt, throw a live worm on the bottom and see what bites!
The Arizona Game and Fish Department stocked sub-catchable black crappie to supplement the population in March 2019. It’s expected to continue being a good year for crappie fishing. Try heading towards the Salt River arm and fishing around the submerged trees or around the newly placed habitat. Fishing for channel catfish and flathead catfish should be excellent throughout the winter. The best place to fish for trophy-size flathead is the Salt River arm along the north side of the lake.
Community Fishing Program water
