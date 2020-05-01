Many hunters conclude the search for quality optics with the rifle scope. Whether the decision is based upon finances or misunderstanding, this is short-sighted. Consider the binocular versus the rifle scope in terms of engagement time. While it is true, the scope will be primarily used at the moment of truth – when the hunter has located the target species, the binocular will be used continually throughout the hunt. Spend one hunting trip glassing ridges with inferior binoculars, and you will understand the term “eye fatigue” fully. Not to mention that using inferior binoculars, depending upon your hunting situation, may prevent you from spotting – and judging – the “right” animal.
Finding the right binocular begins by identifying the individual needs of the hunter. The choices can be overwhelming to someone who may have limited exposure to optics. Below are four easy steps to help you find the right binocular for you.
1. What magnification will your hunting require? You should understand from the outset the right binocular will not be perfect for every situation encountered during its life.
So, consider how you will use it in the field most of the time. Do you hunt in the west where more magnification is required? If so, consider 12x magnification or more.
Do you hunt woodlands? Then 8x magnification will be plenty.
I have discovered that magnification can be overrated. I prefer the wider field of view offered by lower magnification. I’ve learned to look for the movement of the animal rather than the animal itself, and having a pair of binoculars with a wide field of view helps.
If your needs are mixed, you may find that 10x magnification will offer a right balance. Binocular magnification ranges from 6x to 20x, but typically most hunters will look for glass between 7x and 15x. Remember that as you increase the magnification, your field of view will decrease.
2. Now that you have an idea of the magnification, you need to decide what objective size makes sense for you. As a rule of thumb, the smaller the objective, the smaller and lighter the binocular. A larger objective will offer you better low-light performance.
You can identify the objective size by looking at the binocular specs. For example, a 10x magnification binocular with a 42mm objective lens is stated as a 10x42. A 32mm version is expressed as a 10x32.
If you value a smaller size and less weight, I would recommend a 42mm or smaller objective lens. Turkey hunters find favor with compact binoculars, which often have a 25mm objective lens. These binoculars will fit in a shirt pocket.
Once again, determining the correct objective size will rely on what type of hunting you do and where you hunt, i.e., woodlands, western plains, etc.
3. You’ve zeroed in on the magnification and objective lens size. You also have a good idea of the physical size of the binocular you’re seeking. Next, you should consider the glass itself.
If you’re trying to find a binocular which will accommodate as many varied hunting situations as possible, therefore avoiding a need to carry (and purchase) multiple types, the best solution is to spend a little more and buy an optic with a better grade of glass and coatings. Good glass will often bridge a gap by offering much better resolution, better light transmission, and fewer imaging errors.
Look for manufactures who spell out the light transmission and coatings technology they use.
The payoff will come when you can use a 10 x 42 binocular in low light and still have enough resolution to determine if the buck you’re watching is an eight or a ten at a couple of hundred yards. The quality of the glass makes a difference.
4. Get behind the glass. And don’t be content to stand at a counter under fluorescent lighting and look across a sporting goods store at buck hanging on the wall. It isn’t the same.
Ask your retailer to show you how to adjust the diopter (individual eye focusing adjustment) and eye relief of each one you test and make sure they correctly adjust for your eyes.
Then ask them to let you go outside to evaluate them and invite them to join you. Show up in the evening and look through them in low light. Look at targets in the distance. How is the resolution? Look at the edge-to-edge quality. Is it crisp, or is there some blurring near the edge? Put them around your neck for a while. Are they too heavy? How well do they balance in your hand? I would encourage you to try as many binoculars as possible.
Your search for the right binocular is a learning experience. Do not be too quick to pull the trigger. Take notes on different models and brands. And as you narrow things down, try to make a side-by-side comparison.
Purchase a binocular at a price which is at the top of your purchasing ability. No one ever regretted buying good glass. Quality optics will enhance your hunting experience and will improve your chances of success tremendously.
Good hunting, friends.
