updated Oct. 17
- A-1 Lake: Fair. Try garlic powerbait in yellow-green colors, salmon eggs or nightcrawlers. Try lures like spinners with silver blade or spoons in silver finish around different parts of the lake. Lake is accessible.
- Big Bear Lake: Good. Try nightcrawlers or charteuse colored powerbait power eggs. Try lures like spoons or spinners like roostertails or panther martins. Boat ramp is accessible.
- Bog Tank: Fair. Try nightcrawlers or powerbait in charteuse or rainbow color. Try spinners with silver blades or spoons in silver finish. Day use only, no camping.
- Bootleg Lake: Fair. Try topwater lures for largemouth bass. Try frog type lures in weeds for bass. Try chicken liver or stinkbait for channel catfish.
- Christmas Tree Lake: Resevations for Christmas Tree Lake can be made by calling 928-369-7669. Limited to 20 anglers per day
- Cooley Lake: Fair. Water is clear. Try soft bait near weed mats for largemouth bass later in the day. Try nightcawlers or stink bait for channel catfish. With the cooler temps try nightcrawlers or powerbait for rainbow trout.
- Drift Fence Lake: Good. Try nightcrawlers or red colored powerbait. Try lures like spinners in bright colors or silver kastmaster spoons. Try wet fly patterns. The Reservation Lake store is closed so be sure to purchase permits before heading up.
- Earl Park Lake: Good. Try nightcrawlers, different colored powerbait in garlic scent. Try lures like panther martin spinners or kastmaster spoons. Try wet fly patterns. You can launch a boat near parking area.
- Hawley Lake: Good. Try baits like nightcrawler or garlic powerbait off bottom. Try spinners or silver z-rays spoons. Try streamer or wet fly patterns. Boat ramps accessible.
- Horseshoe Lake: Fair. Try nightcrawlers or yellow-green colored powerbait. Try lures like kastmasters and mepp spinners. Boat anglers try nightcrawlers, powerbait, spoons, or wet flies patterns. The Horseshoe Lake Store is closed. Boat ramp accessible.
- Little Bear Lake: Fair. Try nightcrawlers, rainbow powerbait, or lures like kastmaster spoons and bright colored roostertail spinners. Boat ramp accessible.
- Pacheta Lake: Good. Pacheta Lake is Catch-n-Release. Artificial lures and flies with single barbless hook. Try nymph and wet fly patterns, dry flies like hoppers. Try kastmaster spoons and spinners with brighter color patterns.
- Reservation Lake: Good. Try nightcrawlers or any bright colored powerbait. Try lures like z-ray spinners, super duper or spoons. Try wet and streamer fly patterns. Electric trolling motors only. The Reservation Lake store is closed so be sure to purchase permits before heading up.
- Sunrise Lake: Fair. Try nightcrawlers, rainbow powerbait, or salmon eggs. Try spoons like kastmasters and bright colored spinners. Best in morning before it gets windy.
- Streams: Fair. Try nightcrawlers, grasshoppers, spinners, and jigs in slower moving pool, deeper riffles and near structures like rocks and logs. In lower elevation streams try nightcrawlers or jigs for smallmouth bass. Streams are running clear.
- Black River: Fair. A Special-Use permit Is Required. Try nightcrawlers, jigs, and plastic crawdads in pools and deeper riffles near structures for smallmouth bass. Pack-It-In/Pack-It-Out.
- Salt River: Fair. A Special-Use Permit Is Required. Try night crawlers and jigs in riffles and pools. Try stink-bait or nightcrawlers for catfish. Pack-It-In/Pack-It-Out.
Tonto Lake: (Tribal members). Fair. Try pink colored powerbait, nightcrawlers, or corn. Try mepps spinners and spoon type lures. Boat anglers try kastmasters or crickhopper lures. Daily bag limits for trout: 15 and older is 5 fish/day; 10-14 years old is 3 fish/day; 9 and younger is 2 fish/day. A valid White Mountain Apache Tribal Permit is required and must be carried at all times when fishing, boating, camping and for other recreation activities on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Permits can be obtained at permit
- vendors located on and off the reservation. Firework possession and use is prohibited on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.
Visit their website at www.wmatoutdoors.org or call 928-338-4385 for the latest fishing report.
