As of April 30
A-1 Lake: Good
Try turbo Powerbait or nightcrawlers. Try lures like spinners like panther martins and silver finish spoons. Boat ramp accessible.
Big Bear Lake: Fair
Try nightcrawlers or rainbow powerbait. Try spoons in silver finish like z-rays and spinners in bright colors like mepps aglia. Boat ramp accessible.
Bog Tank: Fair
Try nightcrawlers, garlic scented rainbow powerbait, or salmon eggs. Try spinners and gold colored spoons around different points around lake.
Bootleg Lake: Fair
Bootleg Lake is accessible. Try jigs or spinner baits for largemouth bass. Try weedless lures in weeds for bass. Try chicken liver or stinkbait for catfish.
Christmas Tree Lake
Reservations for Christmas Tree Lake can taken by calling (928)369-7669.
Cooley Lake: Fair
Try nightcrawlers for trout off the top. Try jigs for largemouth bass around lake. Try nightcrawlers or stink bait for channel catfish. Pack-It-In/Pack-It-Out. Please help keep Cooley Lake clean, green, and beautiful.
Drift Fence Lake: Good
Try nightcrawlers, rainbow powerbait. Try lures like spinners in dark colors or gold kastmaster spoons. Try wet fly patterns. Reservation Lake store is closed.
Earl Park Lake: Fair
Try nightcrawlers, powerbait with glitter, or salmon eggs for rainbow trout. Try lures like mepps spinners or kastmaster spoons. Earl Park Lake is accessible.
Hawley Lake: Good
Try baits like nightcrawler or garlic powerbait. Try spinners or silver kastmaster spoons. Hawley Lake Store and facilities are closed. Boat ramps accessible.
Horseshoe Lake: Good
Try nightcrawlers or pink powerbait. Try lures like kastmaster spoons in different color. Boat anglers try nightcrawlers, powerbait, or wet flies. Boat ramp is accessible. The Horseshoe Lake Store is closed.
Little Bear Lake: Fair
Try nightcrawlers, powerbait power eggs, or lures like red and white spoons and bright colored mepps spinners. Boat ramp accessible.
Pacheta Lake: Fair
Pacheta Lake is Catch-n-Release. Artificial lures and flies with single barbless hook. Try wet flies. Try z-rays or kastmasters. Reservation Lake store is closed.
Reservation Lake: Good
Try nightcrawlers or charteuse powerbait. Try lures like spinners, spinner flies or spoons. Try streamer fly patterns. Boat ramp accessible. Reservation Lake store is closed.
Sunrise Lake: Good
Try nightcrawlers or white powerbait. Try spoons like kastmasters and bright colored spinners. Fly pattern try wet fly patterns. Best in morning/evening. Stay on roads, no driving/parking off roads.
Streams: Good
Try nightcrawlers, spinners, and jigs in slower moving pools and riffles. In lower elevation streams try nightcrawlers, small nightcrawler or jigs for smallmouth bass.
Black River: Good
A Special-Use permit Is Required. Try nightcrawlers, jigs, and plastic crawdads in pools and deeper riffles near structures. Pack-It-In/Pack-It-Out.
Salt River: Fair
A Special-Use Permit Is Required. Try night crawlers and jigs in riffles and pools. Try stink-bait or nightcrawlers for catfish. Pack-It-In/Pack-It-Out. It is your responsibility to pack out what you packed in.
Tonto Lake: Good
For tribal members only. Try charteuse powerbait or nightcrawlers. Try spinners and spoon lures. Boat anglers try kastmasters or crankbait.
Tribal members can obtain fishing license with proof of membership at Game & Fish Offices in Hondah and Whiteriver from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
