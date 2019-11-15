White Mountain Apache Tribe
•A-1 Lake: Fair. Try night crawlers or Powerbait for rainbow trout. Try lures like Mepps spinners and kastmaster spoons in brass finish.
• Big Bear Lake: Fair. Try Powerbait or night crawlers off the bottom for rainbow trout. Try lures like Z-Rays and Roostertails either from the shoreline or from a boat.
• Bog Tank: Good. Try night crawlers or charteuse PowerBait off the bottom. Rainbow trout were taking lures like spinners retrieved from shore.
• Bootleg Lake: Fair. For largemouth bass try top-water lures later in the day. Try stink-bait for channel catfish. There are a lot of weeds along the shoreline make casting difficult into open parts of lake.
• Christmas Tree Lake: Reservations for Christmas Tree Lake can be taken by calling (928)369-7669. Limited to 20 anglers per day. Day-use only.
• Cooley Lake: Fair. Try weedless rigs and jigs near weed beds for largemouth bass. Try nightcrawlers or stink bait for channel catfish. There are a lot of weeds around the lake.
• Drift Fence Lake: Good. Try nightcrawlers or pink PowerBait. Try bright-colored spinners like Roostertail spinners and spoon-type lures like Kastmasters.
• Earl Park Lake: Good. Try night crawlers or orange PowerBait for rainbow trout. Lures such as Kastmasters, Panther Martins, or small crank-bait retrieved from bank and trolled from boat.
• Hawley Lake: Good. Try night crawlers or charteuse powerbait. Try spinners or rapalas with fish patterns. Try wet fly patterns. The boat ramps are accessible.
• Horseshoe Lake: Good. Try powerbait or night crawlers off the bottom. Try retrieving lures like spinners or Z-Ray spoons. Try wet fly patterns. The Horseshoe Lake Store is closed. Boat ramp accessible.
• Little Bear Lake: Fair. Stocked size rainbow trout are being caught with nightcrawlers, marshmallows, or PowerBait in rainbow or chartreuse color. Try off the top or the bottom. Try lures like Roostertail spinners and flies.
• Pacheta Lake: Good. Pacheta Lake is Catch-N-Release. Artificial flies and lures with single barbless hooks. Try streamers like woolly buggers. Try lures like kastmasters spoons and panther martins spinners.
• Reservation Lake: Good. Try night crawlers, PowerBait, and marshmallows. Try lures like chartreuse colored Mepps spinners, brass Z-Rays, and flies. The Reservation Lake store is closed. The boat ramp is accessible.
• Sunrise Lake: Fair. Try chartreuse PowerBait or night crawlers. Try Panther Martin spinners. Try wet flies like scuds. Water level at Sunrise Lake is low.
• Streams: Fair. Try night crawlers or spinners near structures like rocks or logs in larger pools and deeper riffles for trout. Try small floating Rapala, jigs, or small spinners in lower reaches for smallmouth bass.
• Black River: Good. A Special-Use permit Is Required. Try night crawlers, spinner or crawdad below rapids, in pools, or near structures. Pack-It-In/Pack-It-Out. It is your responsibility to pack out what you packed in.
• Salt River: Fair. A Special-Use Permit Is Required. Try night crawlers in riffles and pools. Try stink-bait for catfish. Pack-It-In/Pack-It-Out. It is your responsibility to pack out what you packed in.
• Tonto Lake: (Tribal Members). Fair. Try baits off the bottom like night crawlers and pink and rainbow PowerBait. Try spinners and Kastmasters retrieved or trolled. Daily bag limits for trout: 15 and older is 5 fish/day; 10-14 years old is 3 fish/day; 9 and younger is 2 fish/day. Lakes and streams have been stocked. A valid White Mountain Apache Tribal Permit is required for outdoor recreation activities on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Permits may be purchased from a licensed permit vendor or online at www.wmatoutdoors.org. Firework possession and use is prohibited. Visit our website at www.wmatoutdoors.org or call our office at 928-338-4385 for the latest fishing report.
For more information, call White Mountain Apache Tribe at 928-338-4385.
