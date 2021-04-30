Fort Apache Reservation
A-1 Lake
Fair: Try green glitter Powerbait or nightcrawlers off the bottom or top. Try lures like spinners in dark colors and silver finish spoons. Boat ramp accessible.
Big Bear Lake
Good: Try nightcrawlers or rainbow powerbait. Try spoons in silver finish like z-rays and spinners in bright colors like mepps aglia. Boat ramp accessible.
Bog Tank
Fair: Try nightcrawlers, garlic scented rainbow powerbait, or salmon eggs. Try spinners and gold colored spoons around different points around lake.
Bootleg Lake
Fair: Bootleg Lake is accessible. Try jigs or spinner baits for largemouth bass. Try weedless lures in weeds for bass. Try chicken liver or stinkbait for catfish.
Christmas Tree Lake
Reservations for Christmas Tree Lake can taken by calling 928-369-7669.
Cooley Lake
Fair: Try nightcrawlers for trout off the top. Try jigs for largemouth bass around lake. Try nightcrawlers or stink bait for channel catfish.
Drift Fence Lake
Good: Try nightcrawlers, rainbow powerbait. Try lures like spinners in dark colors or gold kastmaster spoons. Try wet fly patterns. Reservation Lake is closed.
Earl Park Lake
Fair: Try nightcrawlers, powerbait with glitter, or salmon eggs for rainbow trout. Try lures like mepps spinners or kastmaster spoons. Earl Park Lake is accessible.
Hawley Lake
Good: Try baits like nightcrawler or garlic powerbait. Try spinners or silver kastmaster spoons. Hawley Lake Store and facilities are closed. Boat ramps accessible.
White Mountains, Rim areas
Mogollon Rim
Bear Canyon Lake
This will not be accessible until significant snow melt occurs and Forest Road 300 reopens for the season. Bear Canyon Lake is steep, as well as deep. There is little shallow water, except at the upper end of the lake. Fish using small spinners and lures. If fishing off the bottom, avoid casting out too far where the water is very deep. Bait anglers should try fishing with a worm and bobber. Fly anglers using a float tube can find solitude at Bear Canyon Lake, especially on weekdays. However, fly-fishing from shore or wading is difficult because the tree line comes right to the water’s edge, and the water gets deep close to shore. The lake is usually stocked once a month from April to September with Rainbow Trout. Stocking should begin in late April unless roads remain closed and snow conditions do not allow for stocking. Check US Forest Service for road closure updates.
Black Canyon Lake
Hot: Black Canyon Lake will be the first of the Rim lakes open and accessible to angling. Roads are open and it will be stocked in early April. Fish using small gold lures or dry flies as weather warms and surface activity increases. Black Canyon Lake is 78 surface acres, with a maximum depth of 60 feet and an average depth of 35 feet. Like other Rim lakes, Black Canyon is deep, and low in nutrients. Catchable sized Rainbow Trout are stocked in the spring and early summer. The lake also currently contains illegally introduced Green Sunfish and Largemouth Bass; anglers are encouraged to catch and remove these species to help control their populations. There is no limit for bass and sunfish here.
Chevelon Canyon
Fair: Winter storms have not refilled Chevelon Canyon Lake as of this writing so launching a small boat or float tube may be difficult in 2021 if significant precipitation does not occur in the near future. Juvenile Rainbow Trout stocking events are becoming more difficult due to bad road conditions created by excessive and illegal vehicle and UTV use on Chevelon Canyon Dam Road. Only OHVs 50 inches wide or less (those that fit through the metal gate) are allowed on the road. No subcatchable Rainbow Trout were stocked in fall 2018 because of bad road conditions.
Because of the difficult access, this lake is popular with float-tubers. Its deep canyon and well-forested edges make this lake a cool respite during the summer. Some lures to try are Kastmasters, Panther Martin spinners and Rapalas for stocked Rainbows and wild Brown Trout. Fly-fishermen should try wooly buggers or wooly worms in black or brown colors, crayfish-colored patterns, and brown or black Simi Seal leeches, peacock ladies or other large streamers. Chevelon Canyon is stocked with fingerling trout in the spring and managed as a put-and-grow fishery. Chevelon Canyon Lake is a hike-in or ATV accessible lake only, with a two trout limit and artificial fly/lure only regulations.
Willow Springs Lake
Fair: Lake levels should be increasing thanks to winter snow storms, however access to Willow Springs Lake will still be impossible until spring snow melt occurs. Willow Springs is stocked with catchable Rainbow Trout weekly throughout the late spring and summer, and Tiger Trout are stocked in May. Stocking will begin in late April or early May when road and lake conditions allow. Try Kastmasters, small Rapalas or Panther Martins for either species. Shore anglers fishing for trout can try nightcrawlers or PowerBait. Green sunfish and smallmouth bass were illegally introduced to this lake. Try a small hook with a worm under a bobber, during the warmer parts of the day when warmwater fish are most active. Stocking should begin in early April unless roads remain closed and snow conditions do not allow for stocking. Check US Forest Service for road closure updates.
Woods Canyon Lake
Good: Lake levels should be increasing thanks to good winter snow storms, however access to Woods Canyon Lake will still be impossible until spring snow melt occurs and forest access roads open. Access to Woods Canyon may not be open until after other rim lakes due to the steep and shaded nature of the road. If fishing for trout from shore, try PowerBait or worms. Fly anglers may have luck on dry flies or small nymphs right at sunset. Boaters can try trolling a Super Duper or tiny gold Kastmaster lures. The lake is loaded with crayfish; try fishing for large trout with spinners or lures that imitate crayfish patterns. Fish for illegally stocked Green Sunfish along the rocky shore with nightcrawlers. Woods Canyon Lake is stocked weekly throughout the summer with Rainbow Trout and in May with Tiger Trout. Stocking should begin in early April unless roads remain closed and snow conditions do not allow for stocking. Check US Forest Service for road closure updates.
White Mountains
Becker Lake
Hot: Becker Lake can only be fished with artificial flies and lures with a single-point barbless hook, catch and release trout only. Big Rainbow and Tiger Trout lurk along the weed beds on the south end, but can be found in the middle of the lake by boat and float tube as well. Try spring dry or emerger fly patterns as the weather warms and hatches start, like Parachute Adams, Elk Hair Caddis and Hare’s Ear. There is limited opportunity for shore fishing and wading because of drop offs and vegetation. The handicap accessible floating fishing pier is currently being repaired and unusable until further notice. Spin fishermen can try Z-rays, small Kastmasters or Panther Martins with the treble replaced with a single barbless hook.
Rainbow Trout and Tiger Trout will be stocked again this spring. A poor winter of moisture has failed to fill up the lake this spring but with any luck more snowmelt and spring run off could fill this lake almost completely. Watch for wind advisories in the spring as storms move through.
Big Lake
Currently inaccessible due to snow, road closures and total ice cover. Access will likely not be possible until mid to late April. Check with ADOT for information about Highway 273 and 261 opening. Because of its size, productivity and visitor amenities, Big Lake is considered one of the White Mountain’s best fishing lakes. Fishing is excellent in spring after ice off when water quality is best and trout are hungry after a cold winter. Try fishing weed edges or in shallower water where aquatic insects are emerging and fish or crayfish may be hunting. Bait and shore fishermen can try anything from worms to PowerBait, especially with strong scents to lure fish out of their winter slump. While all water is cool and fresh, shore fishing should be just as successful as fishing from a boat. Boaters should try trolling spinners and flies. To attract Cutthroat, use lures that resemble crayfish or their movement. Brook Trout will hit flies, but also try nightcrawlers on the bottom.
Greer Lakes (Bunch, Tunnel, River)
Hot: Tunnel and Bunch Reservoirs both are about 10 feet deep on average. River Reservoir is the largest and deepest of the Greer Lakes, with an average depth of 20 feet. Though only Tunnel Reservoir is full, all the Greer Lakes are currently filling and accessible, though March and April storms could still drop snow and freeze portions of these lakes. Stocking will begin in April for Bunch and Tunnel Reservoirs and May in River Reservoir, though holdover fish likely exist in all three lakes. Early in the season, cast spinners and small spoons such as Panther Martins, small Kastmasters and Z-rays. Fly-fishing with Prince Nymphs, Hare’s Ear nymphs and Peacock Ladies works well either by wading or in a float tube. You could also try fishing off the bottom with nightcrawlers or PowerBait. Trolling flies, such as brown or black wooly buggers, or spinners is likely to work well.
Remember that River Reservoir has new regulations to protect the Blue Ribbon Brown Trout population that exists in the lake. New Regulations are as follows: catch-and-release only for trout; trout must be immediately released unharmed; no trout may be kept; artificial fly and lure only from October 1 through April 30. General statewide regulations apply from May 1 to September 30.
Carnero Lake
Poor: Carnero is currently inaccessible due to snow drifts, poor road conditions, and ice cover. It will not be accessible until spring snow melt, likely in mid-April. Check with US Forest Service for road conditions. Fishing from the shoreline or using spinners or lures is difficult at this lake because of the weeds. The best way to fish is from a small boat, canoe or float tube. Fly fish for Rainbow Trout and Tiger Trout with wooly buggers, prince nymphs or light-colored nymphs in open areas. The water is deepest near the islands on the north end of the lake. Carnero Lake is currently very low from poor rain and snow in 2020 – 2021, however spring snow melt could fill this lake up significantly. If the dry conditions continue, anglers may want to avoid fishing Carnero Lake after May due to likely summer kill later in the summer.
Information provided by the White Mountain Apache Game and Fish and the Arizona Game and Fish departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.