Submitted May 16 from WMAT Game and Fish Department
A-1 Lake
Good
A-1 Lake is accessible. Try different colors of Powerbait with garlic scent and/or glitter or nightcrawlers for rainbow trout. Try lures like spinners in dark colors and silver finish spoons. Boat ramp accessible.
Big Bear Lake
Fair
Big Bear Lake is accessible. Try nightcrawlers or rainbow powerbait. Try spoons in silver finish like z-rays and spinners in bright colors like mepps aglia. Boat ramp accessible.
Bog Tank
Fair
Try nightcrawlers or garlic scented charteuse powerbait. Try spinners and spoons. Kids Fishing Derby will be on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 8:00am to noon. Bog Tank will be closed June 2 & 3, 2022. Call our office for more info.(928) 338-4385
Bootleg Lake
Fair
Bootleg Lake is accessible. Try jigs or spinner baits for largemouth bass. Try weedless lures in weeds for bass. Try chicken liver or stinkbait for catfish.
Christmas Tree Lake
Call (928) 369-7669 for Christmas Tree Reservations and Information. Limited to 20 anglers per day by reservation. Day-Use only.
Cooley Lake
Good
Try nightcrawlers for trout off the top. Try jigs for largemouth bass near weed beds around lake. Try nightcrawlers or stink bait for channel catfish.
Drift Fence Lake
Good
Drift Fence Lake is accessible. Try nightcrawlers, turbo powerbait. Try lures like spinners in dark colors or gold kastmaster spoons. Try wet fly patterns. Reservation Lake is closed.
Earl Park Lake
Fair
Try nightcrawlers, powerbait with glitter, or salmon eggs for rainbow trout. Try lures like mepps spinners or kastmaster spoons. Earl Park Lake is accessible. Hawley Lake Store is open.
Hawley Lake
Good
Hawley Lake is accessible. Try baits like nightcrawler or green powerbait. Try spinners or silver kastmaster spoons. Hawley Lake Store and facilities are open. Boat ramps accessible.
Horseshoe Lake
Good
Try nightcrawlers or rainbow powerbait. Try lures like spinners or spoons in different color. Boat anglers try nightcrawlers, powerbait, salmon eggs. The boat ramp is accessible. The Horseshoe Lake Store is open.
Little Bear Lake
Fair
Try nightcrawlers, rainbow glitter powerbait, or lures like red and white spoons and bright colored panther martin spinners. Boat ramp accessible.
Pacheta Lake
Fair
Pacheta Lake is Catch-n-Release. Artificial lures and flies with single barbless hook. Try wet fly patterns like streamers. Try z-rays or kastmasters. Pacheta Lake is accessible. Reservation Lake store is closed.
Reservation Lake
Good
Try nightcrawlers or powerbait colors with garlic scent. Try lures like spinners, spinner flies or spoons. Try streamer or bugger fly patterns. Boat ramp accessible. Reservation Lake store is closed.
Sunrise Lake
Fair
Try nightcrawlers, rainbow glitter powerbait, or salmon eggs. Try spoons like kastmasters and bright colored spinners. Fly patterns try midges and streamers. Best in morning before it gets windy. Sunrise General Store closed.
Streams
Good
Try nightcrawlers, spinners, and jigs in slower moving pools and riffles. In lower elevation streams try nightcrawlers, small crankbaits or jigs for smallmouth bass.
Black River
Good
A Special-Use permit Is Required. Water clearing up. Try nightcrawlers, jigs, plastic hellgrammites and crawdads in pools and deeper riffles. Pack-It-In/Pack-It-Out. Avoid bears by storing food in bear-proof containers or by hanging it out of their reach.
Salt River
Fair
A Special-Use Permit Is Required. Try night crawlers and jigs in riffles and pools. Try stink-bait for catfish. Pack-It-In/Pack-It-Out. It is your responsibility to pack out what you packed in.
Tonto Lake
(Tribal members)
Good
Try pink colored powerbait or nightcrawlers. Try spinners and spoon type lures. Boat anglers try kastmasters. Tribal members can obtain fishing license at the Game and Fish Office in Whiteriver or Hon-Dah.
Daily bag limits for trout: 15 and older is 5 fish/day; 10-14 years old is three fish/day; 9 and younger is two fish/day. Arizona State Route 473 (Highway into Hawley) and State Route 273 (Highway near Sunrise Ski Area) are open. A valid White Mountain Apache tribal permit is required and must be carried at all times while fishing, boating, camping, sight-seeing and other outdoor recreation activities on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Permits can be obtained at an authorized permit vendor. Firework possession and use is prohibited on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Visit wmatoutdoor.org or call (928) 338-4385 for the latest access info fishing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.