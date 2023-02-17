LAKESIDE – With all the snow and cold we have had on the Mountain this winter, many are looking for a change of scene. The White Mountain Nature Center and the Arizona Game and Fish Department will co-host the 2023 White Mountain Eagle Fest at WMNC on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. It’s a sure cure for cabin fever.
This popular event is making a comeback following the pandemic and offers a presentation by an AZGFD biologist and a chance to get close to a non-releasable bald eagle being rehabilitated by Liberty Wildlife.
The event has something for the entire family. It is both an instructional event and a fun excursion. Moreover, the biologist will provide an update on the eagle population in the White Mountains and where you can glimpse them in the wild.
An eagle is a raptor, a bird of prey that actively hunts for its food. There are about 68 different species of eagles around the world, including the bald eagle and the golden eagle, both of which are found in Arizona. The Liberty handlers will talk about the work they do at their Phoenix headquarters, as well as the behavior and special care that is required for larger raptors.
Presenters will take questions and even provide time for a photo op with the ambassador eagle. But that’s not all.
Around 11 a.m., if the weather permits, you can get directions for a field trip to Lazy Oaks Resort on Rainbow Lake for eagle viewing. AZGFD biologists and naturalists will be at the site with some number of binoculars and spotting scopes to enhance eagle viewing for spectators. Though there is no guarantee eagles will be present, there are high hopes — pun intended — that they will be perched nearby. The field trip will end at 2 p.m.
According to AZGFD terrestrial wildlife biologist Dan Groebner, the White Mountains are one of the premiere winter eagle viewing areas in the state, thanks to the many small open-water sources that attract migrating waterfowl, the eagle’s main food source. Water sources beyond the White Mountains are generally frozen over winter, so don’t attract the waterfowl.
In the spring, the Mountain also has its own local nesting eagles protected and watched by nestwatchers, field technicians who camp out near nests during their most vulnerable stages to ensure protection of the eagles’ nests. Many of the nestwatchers got their start at a past Eagle Fest event.
In a January, 2023 article in Outdoors SouthWest magazine, Groebner wrote that “Bald eagles are one of the true wildlife conservation success stories. Their populations have risen from the low of maybe 500 nesting pairs in the lower 48 states in the late 1960s — due to management efforts by many individuals and agencies, including the Southwestern Bald Eagle Management Committee, a coalition of 26 government agencies, private organizations, and Native American tribes.
“Thanks to these efforts, bald eagles were removed from the endangered species list in 2011. Although not protected as an endangered species, they retain essentially the same protections with the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty.”
Peace Tree Designs will have their colorful Eagle Fest t-shirt available for purchase in the gift shop at WMNC on the day of event. These special shirts will also be available in the gift shop following Eagle Fest. WMNC’s winter hours are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WMNC is a nonprofit educational organization and is located at 425 South Woodland Road in Lakeside. A $10 donation to WMNC is suggested for adults.
